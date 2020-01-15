BATON ROUGE — Approximately 130 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred degrees during the university’s commencement exercises Dec. 14 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
Charla Johnson, a 1987 nursing graduate from Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing, served as the commencement keynote speaker.
Nicholas McCullough, graduating with his doctorate from the nurse anesthesia program was recognized at commencement with the Founders Award, which distinguishes a graduate student who exemplifies the mission of the university and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership and service, a news release said.
Ascension Parish
Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: Ashley Renee Legendre, Prairieville
Master of Nursing — family nurse practitioner: Colin Micheal Berrigan, Prairieville; Michelle Cartrelle Coleman, Gonzales; and Leslie Reneé Williams, Gonzales
Bachelor of Science in biology — biochemical analysis and instrumentation track: Trang T. Dinh, Geismar; and Tayler A. Vicknair, Gonzales, Magna Cum Laude
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Angela Ann Kennerly, Prairieville, magna cum laude, Board of Trustees Medal; Jacob Randall Alford, Prairieville; Misty J. Bare, Geismar; and Meredith A. Long, Gonzales