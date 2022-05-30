The squeak of the court is like any other game. But this game is different. This particular game’s trophy doesn’t go to the team that scores the most baskets, but to everyone just for participating.
At this game, the final game of Badges for Basketball’s season, victory comes to those who learn to work well with others and develop life skills through mentorship with specially selected coaches and law enforcement officers.
Supportive messages from coaches like “push it” and “keep going” echoed through the gymnasium on May 23 as boys from 12 to 15 years old pass, dribble and shoot in the Gonzales Middle School gymnasium while parents, teachers and relatives cheer them on.
“We don’t have our own space, so we have to rely on the schools to provide the gym,” said Lance Kohan, Gonzales’ Recreation Director. “Gonzales Middle School has been very accommodating for our program. They’re bent over backwards to help us out with it.”
Badges for Basketball, in its first year, is a product of the Gonzales’ Recreation Department and is funded through the Cal Ripken Sr. foundation, Kohan said. The foundation also funds an all-abilities softball league.
Seven volunteer coaches mentored five teams of 10 players that met twice a week for the duration of the season that started early this year. The free program, which was welcomed by the community, is set to expand to include more players and volunteers with the construction of a creative arts and recreation center in Gonzales that is set to be completed this time next year, Kohan said.
Part of the league’s purpose is to teach young men life skills, particularly for those who may not have a positive role model in their lives already. Pairing the middle school and high school-age boys with role models in the form of specially selected and vetted coaches and police officers.
The men selected teach the boys lessons not only in the game of basketball, but in how to respect others and themselves, as well as providing positive outlets for anger and other complex emotions.
“A lot of these kids are angry. I’ve never met kids that were so angry,” one of the coaches, Charles Maurice, said. “It gives me an opportunity to mentor them and try to get to the root problem of their anger.”
Maurice, owner of a fencing company and a pipe fitter, started coaching his own son more than two decades ago. Despite having no children who participate in the league, he treks to Gonzales out of a love for the game and the kids that he mentors.
“I love this as a constructive outlet for them to come out here,” Maurice said. “It’s better for them to release it here than anywhere else.”
Another element of the program is to connect children to local law enforcement to insist a respect for authority, as well as encourage community engagement. As part of the name implies, Gonzales Police Department officers, one of the officers, Tyson Dennis, said.
“We are targeting the kids that need a little more attention, that have some behavior problems and show them there’s a better way and to not be afraid of the police,“ Dennis, who has been involved with city league basketball for the last ten years, said. “We’re your friends. Don’t get it twisted, we’ll do what we got to do, but there’s no division between us.”
The league is also not limited to boys who will go on to play basketball in high school. Instead, it gives kids who may not have the opportunity to continue their basketball careers past middle school to continue to learn in their formative years, while allowing them to still compete with their peers.
But winning isn’t the important part; the learning and training is, one sixth grade boy’s mother observed.
“There is a lot of emphasis on building skills and techniques for the guys that are lacking. A lot of coaching goes into building their confidence,” Christie Spohn, a teacher at Gonzales Middle, said. “But as far as getting out there playing the game, the guys are here to have fun and the coaches encourage that. We laugh throughout all the games with the refs and the coaches.”
The laughter and the supportive nature of the audience is part of the positive environment the league is built to cultivate where failure isn’t met with yells of disdain but with positive, yet stern advice.
Unlike other youth leagues where referees can be seen as antagonists for parents, the LHSOA-sanctioned referees at Badges for Basketball are trying to change the role of referees in youth sports.
“We are very vocal and hands-on with the kids, very approachable for them to ask us questions,” Jerrell Parker, one of two referees at the final game, said.
The referees act as additional mentors to the players, said Kelvin Jenkins, who has been refereeing with Parker for over a decade. They engage the kids in their lives outside of the court, asking about their grades and future goals, as well as on court fundamentals like interpreting rules.
“It gives us an opportunity to tell them some of the finer things that most people take for granted,” Jenkins said. “We may see a kid who may not be the best on their team, but its an opportunity to learn about teamwork or good sportsmanship.”
At the end of each of the two games played on the final night of the season, players were given backpacks as a congratulations for completing the program. Even kids a whole head or two shorter than their peers, who may struggle to keep up, are celebrated.
“You just have to commit,” Spohn said.
It is not merely a celebration of the boys’ accomplishments on the court, but also their character and receptiveness to mentorship.
“It’s not about just winning,” Dennis said. “It’s about teaching foundations and building character, teaching you how to work with other people. Because that’s life, you’ve got to work with people on different levels.”