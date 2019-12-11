Ascension Catholic Bulldogs enter basketball season with optimism
The Ascension Cathoic Bulldogs boys’ basketball team went 20-11 last season and lost in the Division 4 quarterfinals. This season's team will be more experienced and ready to advance further into the postseason.
The Bulldogs lose 1,000-point career scorer Jamil Truxillo to graduation, but return four starters, key reserves and some newcomers. Back to lead the Bulldogs are starting guards Demarco Harry, a sophomore, and his brother Demontray Harry, a senior. Both guards have the ability to score and defend; they are expected to provide stability in a deep backcourt.
Eric Simon Jr., a senior, returns as a three-year starter and is a leader on the court. Senior Dorian Barber returns and can play multiple positions; he should be solid on both ends of the court.
Sophomore J’Mond Tapp started as a freshman and will provide an inside presence for the Bulldogs. Replacing Truxillo in the lineup will be sophomore Troy Cole, who played some minutes off the bench last season and has grown to 6-foot-2.
Key reserves returning are All-State football player Nick Hilliard, a senior; Gage Breaux, a junior; and Jack Abadie, a sophomore. A newcomer to watch is freshmen Khai Prean, who the coaches feel can contribute on the varsity this season.
The coaches feel that the backcourt has to continue to mature, especially in shot selection and defense. Improvement must come on offensive movement and defensive rotations.
The Bulldogs open the season this week, starting a little later due to the success of the football team. ACHS will again play a competitive schedule with defending 1A state champion White Castle plus East Iberville, Ascension Christian and rival St. John. Bulldog basketball promises to be exciting this season, and the coaches are excited about what this season brings.