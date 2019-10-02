Cram the Van
The Arc of East Ascension’s annual Cram the Van event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Gonzales Walmart, 308 N. Airline Highway.
This Arc is collecting everyday household and personal hygiene items for its Supported Independent Living Program, and also raising awareness for The Arc of East Ascension.
The Arc partners with AARP 1449 volunteers for the annual fundraiser.
The Arc of East Ascension’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities and their families. For more information, call (225) 621-2005 or visit www.thearcea.com.
Tanger Outlets to raise money to fight breast cancer
To raise money for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Gonzales and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Tanger Outlets in Gonzales is selling $10 unlimited-use Pink Cards and digital savings passes, which can be used for 25 percent off any item at participating stores. The cards are available online at www.tangeroutlet.com/pink and at Tanger shopper services.
Free Food for Seniors
The monthly USDA Catholic Charities' Food for Seniors commodity program for Ascension Parish is set for Oct. 8-9.
Eligible seniors can receive boxes with 40 pounds of food from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville and Oct. 9 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Oct. 9 in Gonzales.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana identification and income documentation. New applicants should arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. For information, call (800) 522-3333
Federal commodities program
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Health Unit will be holding quarterly distributions of commodities in Ascension Parish.
The next distribution will be from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at the Lemman Center, 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville.
The Gonzales distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.
The commodities program is a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified individuals and families to relieve emergency situations.
Interested in visiting Egypt?
East Ascension High School teacher Jamie Andrews is planning an educational trip to Egypt in November 2021.
Interested? Plan to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the East Ascension High School library.