A Prairieville man was booked Saturday night on seventh-offense DWI, Louisiana State Police reported Sunday evening.
Jon Day, 45, was arrested after a trooper stopped him shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday on La. 73 in East Baton Rouge Parish near the Ascension Parish line.
The trooper, who observed Day's white Chevrolet Corvette commit a traffic violation, conducted a traffic stop and asked Day to exit his vehicle, State Police said in a news release.
Day performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, State Police said. Day refused to submit to a breath test and the trooper obtained a search warrant for Day’s blood.
Day was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on seventh-offense DWI, unlawful refusal of a chemical test, improper lane usage, and obscured license plate.