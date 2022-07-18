Volunteer Ascension's School Tools Drive sets collection day
Volunteer Ascension is offering three ways to support its annual School Tools Drive.
Visit the nonprofit's Amazon Wish List page to select the items you'd like to purchase for schoolchildren in need of supplies or make a monetary donation and the agency will do the shopping by visiting www.mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.
Volunteer Ascension also will have a collection day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Fire District 1, 12192 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
Vacation Bible school set at Christ Healing Community
Christ Healing Community is planning a Noah's Ark-themed vacation Bible school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 404 W. Pine St. in Gonzales.
The Bible school will include 25-minute station rotations of Noah's Ark-themed lessons crafts, game, songs and prize. A petting zoo is also scheduled.
To register for the event and a ride in the church's van, call (225) 910-5318, (225) 907-2583 or (225) 773-4302.
Vaccinations offered
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to children age 6 months to 5 years old. The health unit also provides COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for anyone over age 5. Call (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Kids fishing rodeo set July 30
Bring you kids out for a morning of fishing July 30 at the East Ascension Sportsman's League's 61st annual Kids' Fishing Rodeo.
This fishing tournament is open to all children ages 2 to 14 and is free thanks to the many sponsors who help the league with this event. The tournament will be held at Twin Lakes Mobile Estates, 37313 La. 74.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and fishing is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. There will be doughnuts and goody bags available to all at registration.
Children will need to have either a cane pole or a rod and reel. Crickets will be provided, or you can bring your own live bait, but no artificial lures are allowed for the competition.
Children will also need a bucket to hold the fish they catch. Parents should bring lawn chairs, hats, plenty of sunscreen and cold water to drink while fishing.
After the fishing ends, jambalaya, hot dogs and beverages will be served.
Growing Up: Girls set for Aug. 6
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls.
This matter-of-fact discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The class is for girls ages 9 to 11 and their parent or guardian. Registration for the free class is required before noon on Aug. 5.
To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.