DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish School Board got high marks Tuesday in the audit of its finances for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended in June.

Certified public accountant Tiffani Dorsa , the audit director for the Baton Rouge office of Postlethwaite & Netterville, told School Board members that auditors delivered an "unmodified opinion — the highest level of assurance we provide."

The School Board had assets of $95 million, with liabilities of $41 million, leaving a "healthy fund balance" of $54 million, Dorsa said at Tuesday's board meeting.

"The school board is financially stable," she said.

In other business, the board approved a list of construction projects it hopes to fund with a proposed extension of an existing property tax going on the May 9 ballot.

If voters give it the nod, the extension of the 15.08 mill property tax would fund bonds for $140 million in projects that include a new high school in Prairieville, renovations at East Ascension High and artificial turf at all the high school stadiums.

Last month, the board's strategic planning committee recommended that the full board approve the list of 14 projects.

The board will be holding meetings for the public in the upcoming weeks to provide information about the proposed projects and the bond election.

Those meetings are scheduled: