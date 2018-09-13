A suspected shoplifter fleeing a Walmart on Thursday night led authorities on a chase from Ascension Parish to College Drive in Baton Rouge, police said.
Shantell Wyatt, 42, 321 Boncrest Ave., Baton Rouge, ended up crashing her car near the Interstate 10 interchange and was arrested on multiple theft and traffic counts, Gonzales police said.
Gonzales Police Detective Supervisor Steven Nethken said Wyatt was seen leaving the Walmart on Airline Highway in Gonzales around 8 p.m. as police officers were arriving in response to a reported theft.
Other Gonzales police officers ended up pursuing Wyatt up Airline Highway in Ascension. They were able to run her license plate and identify her as the woman suspected of theft at Walmart earlier Thursday evening, Nethken said.
He said officers then called off the chase, but by that time she was close to crossing the parish line in East Baton Rouge Parish and Louisiana State Police were involved.
The chase ended when Wyatt crashed in Baton Rouge.
Nethken said she is accused of stealing household cleaning products and other consumables from the store.
He said Wyatt has already been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on various counts but more counts are pending from Gonzales.
Bryan Lee, State Police spokesman, said the crash on College Drive happened sometime before 9 p.m.