Ascension Parish high school students are beginning to schedule classes for the next school year, and a new video from Ascension public schools gives students a glimpse into the "Hire Education" pathway options available.
Whether planning for a four-year university degree, a two-year community college degree, or pursuing technical training for a job after high school, Ascension's programs give students access to hundreds of hands-on courses that can lead to high-need, high-paying professions, a news release said.
"One of the most important things a student can do in high school is to prepare for life after — whether that is at a postsecondary institution or going straight into the workforce. It is our vision to provide the education and training our students need to successfully prepare for the future of their choice," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "Our vast program offerings are made possible through the support and partnerships of business, industry, and our community as it is our collective mission to provide the workforce of the future. 'Hire education' is what happens when a community embraces and supports its public education system."
Ascension Parish's Career and Technical Education programs and Industry-Based Credentials offer specialized training toward careers such as computer science, medical services, multimedia production, business management, culinary arts, architecture and construction, and manufacturing services.
New and popular programs include drone pilot certification and 911 dispatch training.
Transportation is provided for students to take advantage of programs offered at certain high schools, the APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center in Sorrento, and the Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors in Baton Rouge.
To learn specific information about the different pathways offered in Ascension, visit www.apsb.org/CareerTech.