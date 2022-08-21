LSU awarded 919 degrees during the university’s summer commencement exercise Aug. 12.

LSU Executive Vice President and Provost Roy Haggerty presided over the graduation ceremony.

“We have witnessed our graduates land rovers on Mars, write Academy Award-winning scores and New York Times bestsellers, be awarded Pulitzer Prizes and lead Fortune 500 companies. That is the community to which you now and forever belong. You will always be Tigers!”

LSU’s summer 2022 graduating class represents 41 Louisiana parishes, 44 U.S. states and 40 countries. The oldest graduate is 71, and the youngest is 19.

Ascension Parish

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Alec Harmon Aidt, Prairieville

College of Engineering

Hunter James Grantham, Prairieville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Jessica Ann Hebert, Gonzales

Jessica Leontine Popularas, Prairieville

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Denetria Nicole Lee, Gonzales

Haley Mary Leonard, Prairieville

Mong-Quynh Amy Nguyen, Gonzales

Kaley Ranae Ryan, Prairieville

Lauren Perri Salone, Prairieville

Alivia Marie Sylvester, St. Amant

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Michelle Stutes, Prairieville

Graduate School

Master's

Hannah Browning Bourgeois, Prairieville

Kaylee Marie Deynzer, Prairieville

Blake J. Ducoing, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

College of Human Sciences & Education

Michaela Anne McHugh, Zachary

Graduate School

Master's

Meghan Catherine Gavin, Greenwell Springs

William P. Gurzynski, Zachary

Tirany Jo Howard, Baker

Livingston Parish

College of Engineering

Sean Wilkinson, Denham Springs

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Julia Elaine Aucoin, Livingston

Emily Elizabeth Calhoun, Denham Springs

Robin Renee Capps, Denham Springs

Kolbe Maximilian David, Walker

Ariana Elise Milner, Denham Springs

Jeremy J. Roux, Walker

Manship School of Mass Communication

Karli Christine Carpenter, Denham Springs

Graduate School

Certificate

Ashley Gail Murphy, Walker

Master's

Peyton Elizabeth Burke, Watson

Daniel Sanders Loper, Denham Springs

Doctorate

Quincy Allan Hodges, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Engineering

Justin Ritter, Ponchatoula

College of Human Sciences & Education

Londyn Ashley Daniel, Hammond

Tyric T'Von Davis, Hammond

Jayla Magnolia Hayes, Kentwood

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Brock R. Simmons, Hammond

Graduate School

Master's

Justin O'Neil Kain, Hammond

West Feliciana Parish

College of Human Sciences & Education

Pashen M. Barrow, Slaughter

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jacob C. Lester, St. Francisville

Graduate School

Master's

Corey Glenis Havard, St. Francisville

