LSU awarded 919 degrees during the university’s summer commencement exercise Aug. 12.
LSU Executive Vice President and Provost Roy Haggerty presided over the graduation ceremony.
“We have witnessed our graduates land rovers on Mars, write Academy Award-winning scores and New York Times bestsellers, be awarded Pulitzer Prizes and lead Fortune 500 companies. That is the community to which you now and forever belong. You will always be Tigers!”
LSU’s summer 2022 graduating class represents 41 Louisiana parishes, 44 U.S. states and 40 countries. The oldest graduate is 71, and the youngest is 19.
Ascension Parish
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Alec Harmon Aidt, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Hunter James Grantham, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Jessica Ann Hebert, Gonzales
Jessica Leontine Popularas, Prairieville
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Denetria Nicole Lee, Gonzales
Haley Mary Leonard, Prairieville
Mong-Quynh Amy Nguyen, Gonzales
Kaley Ranae Ryan, Prairieville
Lauren Perri Salone, Prairieville
Alivia Marie Sylvester, St. Amant
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Michelle Stutes, Prairieville
Graduate School
Master's
Hannah Browning Bourgeois, Prairieville
Kaylee Marie Deynzer, Prairieville
Blake J. Ducoing, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Michaela Anne McHugh, Zachary
Graduate School
Master's
Meghan Catherine Gavin, Greenwell Springs
William P. Gurzynski, Zachary
Tirany Jo Howard, Baker
Livingston Parish
College of Engineering
Sean Wilkinson, Denham Springs
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Julia Elaine Aucoin, Livingston
Emily Elizabeth Calhoun, Denham Springs
Robin Renee Capps, Denham Springs
Kolbe Maximilian David, Walker
Ariana Elise Milner, Denham Springs
Jeremy J. Roux, Walker
Manship School of Mass Communication
Karli Christine Carpenter, Denham Springs
Graduate School
Certificate
Ashley Gail Murphy, Walker
Master's
Peyton Elizabeth Burke, Watson
Daniel Sanders Loper, Denham Springs
Doctorate
Quincy Allan Hodges, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Engineering
Justin Ritter, Ponchatoula
College of Human Sciences & Education
Londyn Ashley Daniel, Hammond
Tyric T'Von Davis, Hammond
Jayla Magnolia Hayes, Kentwood
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Brock R. Simmons, Hammond
Graduate School
Master's
Justin O'Neil Kain, Hammond
West Feliciana Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Pashen M. Barrow, Slaughter
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jacob C. Lester, St. Francisville
Graduate School
Master's
Corey Glenis Havard, St. Francisville