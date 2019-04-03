Wineglass painting class
The River Region Art Association will present a wineglass painting class for adults from 9 a.m. to noon April 27 at its Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. The class fee is $40, which includes all materials. To register, call (225) 644-8496.
FFA Plant sale
The East Ascension High School FFA will hold a farmers market and plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at the school, 612 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales. The farmers market will be in the agriculture department, and the plant sale will be in the greenhouse.
Crafts will also be available, with food and drinks sold by the East Ascension High School FFA alumni. Proceeds from the alumni fundraiser will go toward sending EAHS students to the FFA nationals in Indianapolis in October.
Senior Prom
Tickets are on sale for the Rotary Club of East Ascension and the Ascension Council on Aging's 11th annual Senior Prom, set from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Tickets are on sale at the Gonzales Senior Center and the Donaldsonville Senior Center.
Spring Fling planned
Ascension Council on Aging will host its annual “Spring Fling” Easter Party on April 18 at the Gonzales Senior Center on Irma Boulevard. Festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m.
An Easter Bonnet Contest and egg hunt are planned. Lunch will be served at noon. Parish seniors 60 and above are encouraged to come out and join the fun.
Those planning to attend must call to make a lunch reservation by April 12. Call the Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750 to make a lunch reservation.
Plant sale at Jambalaya Park
The Gonzales Garden Club will hold its annual Plant and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at the Jambalaya Park playground behind City Hall in Gonzales.
Find plants, homemade sweets and bargain-priced garden items, plus take a chance on winning a new birdhouse. Proceeds support the club’s community garden maintenance and outreach activities.