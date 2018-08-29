Football returned to the area Friday night with the annual jamboree between Dutchtown and Denham Springs. 

Dutchtown won 22-14 in the hands of quarterback Grant Arnett, who wasn't picked to start the game until Tuesday after an injury to Dre Monroe.

In other football action over the weekend:

Central 14, St Amant 7

East Ascension 20, Woodlawn 0

West St. John 26, Donaldsonville 16

Ascension Catholic 20, Episcopal 0

St John 20, Ascension Christian 6

The schedule for Friday includes:

East Ascension vs. Lutcher at Spartan Field

St Amant vs. John F Kennedy at The Pit

Dutchtown vs. Walker

Donaldsonville at Assumption

Ascension Catholic vs. Mentorship at Floyd Boutte Stadium

Ascension Christian at Springfield

Turn to the football special section to see previews on each of the Ascension teams.

