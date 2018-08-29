Football returned to the area Friday night with the annual jamboree between Dutchtown and Denham Springs.
Dutchtown won 22-14 in the hands of quarterback Grant Arnett, who wasn't picked to start the game until Tuesday after an injury to Dre Monroe.
In other football action over the weekend:
Central 14, St Amant 7
East Ascension 20, Woodlawn 0
West St. John 26, Donaldsonville 16
Ascension Catholic 20, Episcopal 0
St John 20, Ascension Christian 6
The schedule for Friday includes:
East Ascension vs. Lutcher at Spartan Field
St Amant vs. John F Kennedy at The Pit
Dutchtown vs. Walker
Donaldsonville at Assumption
Ascension Catholic vs. Mentorship at Floyd Boutte Stadium
Ascension Christian at Springfield
Turn to the football special section to see previews on each of the Ascension teams.