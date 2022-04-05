Ascension Parish leaders praised the parish's library system March 17 as they proclaimed April 3-9 as National Library Week in Ascension Parish during a March 1 Parish council meeting.
President Clint Cointment read the proclamation, which said that since its inception in 1960, Ascension Parish Library has offered residents access to information, through services and resources, to ensure equity of access for all; and it continues to expand its offerings to encourage people to connect and explore their world through books, multimedia content, programs and workshops.
The library continues to address technology needs, providing access to computers, the internet and training that is critical to accessing education and employment opportunities, the proclamation continued.
In times of crisis, the library and its staff have pledged to support the needs of the parish both in person and virtually. Libraries significantly impact critical thinking and problem-solving through access to information and ideas.
The Ascension Parish Library promotes opportunities to read, learn and create, the proclamation said.