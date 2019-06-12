Participants in this year's Ascension Parish home vegetable garden contest were judged in early May on the basis of site selection; record keeping; apparent productivity; and weed, disease and insect pressure.
Bonus points were given to gardens with LSU AgCenter recommended varieties.
Youth and school garden awards were presented at 4-H Achievement Day held at Dutchtown High School on May 9. The winning school gardens were Lakeside Primary, first; and Donaldsonville High School, second. The winning youth gardeners were John Patrick Flanagan, first; Kinslei Scroggs, second; and Jeremy Reeves, third. Youth garden participation certificates were awarded to Isabel Apodaca, Hudson Clements and Mallory Miller.
Adult garden awards were presented at the May 21 meeting of the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners. Ronald Daigle won in the adult large garden category, and Willie Kennedy won in the adult small garden category.