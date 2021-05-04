The ACHS boys track team won the District 7-1A meet at Plaquemine High School and followed with a runner-up finish last week at the same site. The Bulldogs top three finishers advanced to the state track meet set for May 6 at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium.
Head track coach Tim Daigle was excited about the results and said his team looks forward to the state track meet.
District results:
J’Mond Tapp: first place in shot and discus champion
Luke Templet: second place shot put and discus
Matt Lafleur: first place pole vault and third place high jump
Kade Schexnayder: second place pole vault
Khai Prean: 100m runner-up and 200m champ
Calvin Delone: third place 400m
Casey Mays: 4th 100m
Will Bellina: 800m runner-up and 3200m runner-up
Chase Walker: champion in 1600m, 3200m and 800m
4 x 100m relay champs: Adrian Prean, Andrew Landry, John David Landry and Kade Schexnayder
4 x 200m relay runner-up: Adrian Prean, Andrew Landry, John David Landry and Kade Schexnayder
4 x 400m relay third place: Calvin Delone, Will Bellina, Noah Giroir and Chase Walker
District MVP: Chase Walker
Regional results: (Advancing to state meet)
J’Mond Tapp: champion in shot put
Kade Schexnayder: third in pole vault
Khai Prean: 100m runner-up and 200m champ (broke school record with 22.11, passing Thomas Gros 22.33 in 2013)
Will Bellina: 800m runner-up and 3200m third
Chase Walker: 1600m runner-up, 3200m champ, 800m champ
4 X 400 relay: Calvin Delone, Chase Walker, Will Bellina and Chase Walker second place
Chase Walker: Regional MVP
Girl’s district:
Anna Schexnayder:800m third, Lannie Comeaux-400m 2nd and Riley Landry-400m fourth