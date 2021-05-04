The ACHS boys track team won the District 7-1A meet at Plaquemine High School and followed with a runner-up finish last week at the same site. The Bulldogs top three finishers advanced to the state track meet set for May 6 at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium.

Head track coach Tim Daigle was excited about the results and said his team looks forward to the state track meet.

District results:

J’Mond Tapp: first place in shot and discus champion

Luke Templet: second place shot put and discus

Matt Lafleur: first place pole vault and third place high jump

Kade Schexnayder: second place pole vault

Khai Prean: 100m runner-up and 200m champ

Calvin Delone: third place 400m

Casey Mays: 4th 100m

Will Bellina: 800m runner-up and 3200m runner-up

Chase Walker: champion in 1600m, 3200m and 800m

4 x 100m relay champs: Adrian Prean, Andrew Landry, John David Landry and Kade Schexnayder

4 x 200m relay runner-up: Adrian Prean, Andrew Landry, John David Landry and Kade Schexnayder

4 x 400m relay third place: Calvin Delone, Will Bellina, Noah Giroir and Chase Walker

District MVP: Chase Walker

Regional results: (Advancing to state meet)

J’Mond Tapp: champion in shot put

Kade Schexnayder: third in pole vault

Khai Prean: 100m runner-up and 200m champ (broke school record with 22.11, passing Thomas Gros 22.33 in 2013)

Will Bellina: 800m runner-up and 3200m third

Chase Walker: 1600m runner-up, 3200m champ, 800m champ

4 X 400 relay: Calvin Delone, Chase Walker, Will Bellina and Chase Walker second place

Chase Walker: Regional MVP

Girl’s district:

Anna Schexnayder:800m third, Lannie Comeaux-400m 2nd and Riley Landry-400m fourth

