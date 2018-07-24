DONALDSONVILLE — Student athletes at each of the four Ascension Parish public high schools made significant academic achievements for the 2017-18 school year, the schools' athletic directors said in a report to the School Board.
In their annual presentations of their school's athletics college and career readiness data at the board's meeting Tuesday, each athletic director had academic performance improvements to share.
Speaking were athletic directors/football coaches Brian Richardson, of Donaldsonville High; Darnell Lee, of East Ascension High; and David Oliver, of St. Amant High.
Dutchtown High Principal Carli Francois spoke for her school's athletic director, Guy Mistretta, who could not be at Tuesday's meeting.
Some of the highlights from the coaches' reports:
- The number of athletes scoring "proficiency" in their end-of-course exams doubled in five out of six academic subjects at Donaldsonville High, compared to the 2016-17 school year.
- Dual enrollment credit hours for athletes at East Ascension High went from a total of 411 in 2016-17 to 425 in the most recent school year.
- At St. Amant High, 102 athletes got TOPS scholarships last school year, compared to 90 in 2016-17.
- Forty-five athletes at Dutchtown High, up from 14 in the previous school year, earned a 3 or higher on their Advanced Placement exams, the score needed to earn college credit.
Superintendent David Alexander commended the school district's high school athletes.
"It's a lot of hard work, balancing their sports activities with the academic demands," he said.