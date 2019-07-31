Counselor Suzanne Hamilton, the retired director of the Ascension Counseling Center, is offering guidance on improving parent-child relationships through discussion sessions beginning this month in Gonzales and Donaldsonville.
The program, called Systematic Training for Effective Parenting, is research-proven and cost-effective, according to a news release. More than 4 million families have completed STEP training worldwide.
STEP encourages mutual respect between parent and child, increased cooperation, more effective communication, and a more responsible, self-reliant attitude among children.
There are three options for STEP training based on the age of the parent’s child. Early Childhood STEP is for parents of children from birth through 5 years of age. STEP ages 6-12 focuses on parents of children in this age group. Finally, STEP Teen focuses on parents of teens ages 13-18.
All three programs contain seven sessions, all of which are held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $13 per session, which includes the 137-page parent handbook. For information, call Hamilton of Turning Point Christian Counseling at (225) 253-9635.