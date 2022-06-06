Ninety-four seniors from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches graduated during the school’s 38th commencement ceremony on May 21 in Prather Coliseum on the campus of Northwestern State University.
“The Louisiana School is a continuum with a strong past and a hopeful future, said Executive Director Steve Horton. “As you celebrate this significant milestone in your life, I encourage you to keep in mind the support and encouragement you received during this journey.”
Ha-Ya Davis, of Hammond, spoke on looking forward as she delivered the senior address.
“We have endured many challenges,” she said. “These challenges were not setbacks, disappointments or disadvantages. To paraphrase Michelle Obama, ‘They were experiences in facing and overcoming adversity …’ We have developed the durability and maturity that we need to pick ourselves up and keep moving forward. We must keep looking forward.”
Claire Norris, vice president for advancement at the University of Louisiana System, was the keynote speaker.
She told students “Doing the right thing is not easy, but it’s worth it to you and the larger public good,” “Have a team, but make sure that team is diverse,” and “Don’t fake it, ask for help, you have a village.”
LSMSA 2022 graduates from the region include:
Ascension Parish
Makayla White
East Baton Rouge Parish
Soraya Brumfield Mejia
Isabel Fant
Jillian McDougal
Ethan Mulamula
Macie Turner
Livingston Parish
Brady Covington
Cameron Crooks
Delaney Day
Averie Duran
Caroline Gubancsik
Corey Keller
Cameron Wainwright
Ilea Watson
Tangipahoa Parish
Ha-Ya Davis
Thaleia Dufrene
Nicholas Guagliardo
Clara Lee