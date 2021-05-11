Ascension Christian High School's Class of 2021 graduates at 10 a.m. May 15 at Household of Faith Church in Gonzales.
She is the southeast regional representative for the 4-H Club and made the LHSAA 2020-21 All Academic Girls Volleyball Team. In the fall, she plans to attend Louisiana Tech where she will pursue a degree in architecture.
Hallie Dupre, the daughter of Trae and Jennifer Dupre, will walk as salutatorian.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and also made the LHSAA 2020-21 All Academic Softball Team. She has committed to play softball next year at Millsaps College where she will pursue a degree in accounting.
Both valedictorian and salutatorian earned 18 hours of dual enrollment college credit through Southeastern Louisiana University.