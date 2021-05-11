Ascension Christian High School's Class of 2021 graduates at 10 a.m. May 15 at Household of Faith Church in Gonzales.

The class is led by valedictorian Kinslei Scroggs, the daughter of Darryl and Kami St. Pierre and Scott Scroggs. She is the vice president of the school's National Honor Society and member of the Senior Beta Club.

She is the southeast regional representative for the 4-H Club and made the LHSAA 2020-21 All Academic Girls Volleyball Team. In the fall, she plans to attend Louisiana Tech where she will pursue a degree in architecture.

Hallie Dupre, the daughter of Trae and Jennifer Dupre, will walk as salutatorian.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and also made the LHSAA 2020-21 All Academic Softball Team. She has committed to play softball next year at Millsaps College where she will pursue a degree in accounting.

Both valedictorian and salutatorian earned 18 hours of dual enrollment college credit through Southeastern Louisiana University.

