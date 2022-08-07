Firefighters with the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer fire departments were recently honored for their service.
Firefighter Ryan Moran received a 10-year award for his service in the St. Amant area during last week's fire department meeting.
Eric Hughes received the St. Amant VFD training award, and Christian Fetters picked up a life saving award for an event that took place in Clinton.
On July 3, Fetters was visiting friend Colby Chapman in Clinton. He and friend Trey Holland, also from Ascension Parish, were helping Chapman's father feed horses when they heard a loud crash, followed by screams of "help."
Fetters used the skills he learned as a firefighter to help a 15-year-old Clinton girl who had crashed a side-by-side, off-road vehicle on a rural gravel road in Clinton. Fetters' quick response made it possible for the girl to be transported to Our Lady of the Lake's Children's Hospital, where she received treatment for 15 days. Fetters said he has stayed in contact with the girl's family and hopes to meet her again.
Junior firefighter Cameron Everett received the 2022 Knights Of Columbus Award for the Fifth Ward VFD.
"We appreciate all their dedication to both the St. Amant and Darrow communities here in Ascension Parish," Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc said.