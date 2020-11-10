The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 29-Nov. 5.
Oct. 29
Keating, Amanda K.: 43075 Earl Bercegeay Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant
Melancon, Dalyn P.: 14490 My Happiness Lane, Port Vincent; Age: 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, flight from an officer-aggravated, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, examination of applicants required-classes of license, public intimidation-force, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, two counts operating motorcycles on roadways laned for traffic, no passing zone, when passing on the right is permitted, traffic-control signals/stop signs/and yield signs, reckless operation, mirrors/stop lamps/and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, taillamps, taillamps, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, owner to secure registration, maximum speed limit
Echols, Eric J.: 10151 Curran Blvd., New Orleans; Age: 30; intentional exposure to AIDS virus
Godchaux Jr., Jeremy Honeyboy: 128 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 19; illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated assault
Muse, Trae: 251 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Banks, Darrell: 42358 Yellowstone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated assault with a firearm
Oct. 30
Jones, Anthony: 1007 Nolan St., Unit 103C, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant
Robertson, Gary Lee: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Rivero, Jonathan Brandon: 1605 Springfield Road, Denham Springs; Age: 44; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft less than $1,000
McDonald III, Euel H.: 10836 Big Sur Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jones, Ashton D.: 902 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
White, Jeremiah Obrien: 9353 La. 405, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; theft less than $1,000, seven counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lewis, Demond: 108 Greenbriar St., Paincourtville; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court
Palmer Jr., Freddie: 3113 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Major, Christopher, III: 32645 Willow St., White Castle; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Augillard, Kevin: 2955 Midway Ave, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; illegal carrying of weapons
Brown, Summer: 28 Baldwin St., Berea, Kentucky; Age: 42; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Oct. 31
Colindres, Allan Jose: 702 Gardere Lane, Geismar; Age: 41; hit-and-run driving
Comeaux, Raymond Gerard: 274 Myrtle Grove Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; intentional littering prohibited, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Phelps, Ryan C.: 43497 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; no motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required, expired driver's license, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Alsay, Paul J.: 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 57; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Nov. 1
Trent, Richard N, 15581 Heartstone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 28; expired driver’s license, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more (felony)
St. Angelo, Kayla G.: 14483 Oak Meadow St., Prairieville; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Morris, Gregory: 5237 Faulkner Drive, Darrow; Age: 28; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, battery of a police officer
Canada, Precious Ryan: 3484 Cedarcrest Ave, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, deposit of driver's license, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Grigsby, Candice: 14306 Geronimo St., Pine Grove; Age: 31; obscenity, resisting an officer
Muhammad, Hasan Kareem: 9024 Worthington Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 23; theft of a firearm
Phillips, Joshua Denney: 17330 Marselleis Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 37; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, turning movements and required signals
Nov. 2
Earl, Wilbert, III: 7036 Moran Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, child desertion
Allen, Kenley Roshard, Sr.: 3350 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; simple burglary (all others), two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Foster, Todd Austin: 1018 Chesterfield Drive, McComb, Mississippi; Age: 52; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Roddy, Justin: 30427 Walker Road North, Walker; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation, pornography involving juveniles
James, Bruce Edmond: 770 Douglas Andrew Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Taylor, Joshua Devon: 129 Turner Lane, Boutte; Age: 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Thibodeaux, Rebecca Simon: 44250 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 36; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Robillard, Brian Joseph: 3578 Pipestone Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 33; operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Williams, Roberto Ardel: 1608 Nottingham Drive, Marrero; Age: 30; two counts prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Nov. 3
Harrison, Emmiline Grace: 41085 Galvez Gardens Road, Prairieville; Age: 34; two counts prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of heroin, two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), cruelty to juveniles, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Scott, Crystal M.: 18094 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age: 23; bond revocation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Willie, Brenden Michael: 39014 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales; Age: 20; aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation
Bennett, Eric L.: 35726 Coco Road, Geismar; Age: 33; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Malain, Ryan Timothy: 10389 Mary's Lane, St. Amant; Age: 31; parole violation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Hutchinson, Robert Earl: 10214 Shoe Creek Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 56; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Sharp, Brendan James: 13138 Montrose North Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Solar, Jesse John: 3112 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Byars, William: 809 N. Bryan Road; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Adams, Deonte Treyvaun: 906 S. Quiett St., Gonzales; Age: 21; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Robertson IV, Arthur Darnell: 13039 Dutchtown Mill Drive, Gonzales; Age: 31; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law (felony), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Craven, Amanda Lea: 15526 Crystal Lane, Prairieville; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Nov. 4
Gray, Cohnor Christopher: 221 La. 998, Belle Rose; Age: 21; no driver's license on person, traffic-control signals, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Simon, Matthew Paul: 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Melancon, Kyle A.: 6784 La. 996, Belle Rose; Age: 40; stalking, two counts violations of protective orders
Nov. 5
Tribble, Dalana Justene: 1930 Rolf Road, Jacksonville, Illinois; Age: 31; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Bailey, Immanuel Kennedy: 38532 Darville Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), operating vehicle while license is suspended
McBride, Michael Alden: 415 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales; Age: 33; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of heroin, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Tyron Ra'keen: 114 Oakridge Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 23; resisting an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Dinino, Gene Paul: 218 W. Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; resisting an officer, aggravated assault