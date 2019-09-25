The members of the St. Amant High School 2019 homecoming court are Chloe Adams, Esmeralda Avelar, Victoria Boone, Addie Bourgeois, Reagan Calvert, SheTaja Deverteuil, Josie Dubois, Kirsten Guedry, Lacey Harvey, Riley Lawson, Gabriella Lewis, Julia Lynch, Maci Marse, Riley Richard, Bella Taylor and Gabrielle Wolfe.
They will be presented at the homecoming pep rally at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. in the Gold Dome, following the homecoming parade, which will travel from the school to The Pit and back beginning at 6 p.m. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at the pep rally.
St. Amant's homecoming football game against Sophie B. Wright will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at The Pit, with the homecoming queen and her court presented at halftime.
The 2019 homecoming king, queen and court will also accept fans' cheers during the homecoming dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 28 in the school's commons.