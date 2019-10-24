Ascension Parish law enforcement and school authorities are investigating reports that a male Dutchtown High School teacher had inappropriate interactions with a student, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.
The parish Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating complaints but could not identify the teacher or student nor provide any further information about the alleged interactions, a spokeswoman said.
“Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation," said Jackie Tisdell, school spokeswoman. "Once our investigation is complete, we will release the appropriate information.”
She would not say whether the teacher remains at the school.
"I cannot give any details about a personnel matter," Tisdell said.
WBRZ, citing unnamed sources, reported the teacher was removed from campus.