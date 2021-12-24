LSU announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.

December 2021 dean's list

Ascension Parish

College of Agriculture

Cameron Elizabeth Accardo, Prairieville

Dinah Blount, Prairieville

Julia Degeneres, Prairieville

Danielle Monique Dugas, Prairieville

Ante Nikolas Fistonic Pitti, Prairieville 

Blake Nicholas Graham, Prairieville

Isabella Grace Latuso, Prairieville

Isabelle R. Morgan, Prairieville

Kodee Phillips, Prairieville

Maci A. Schexnayder, Donaldsonville

Dane Dwight Shackelford, Prairieville

Julie Jace Svec, Gonzales

Mackenzie L. Toussel, Geismar

College of Art & Design

Connor Logan Burgess, Prairieville

Paige Madison Ellis, Prairieville

Margaret Emma Giesler, Prairieville

Jordan Elise Jones, Prairieville

Rylee Ann Martin, Prairieville

Brianna Miyono Melancon, Geismar

Anna Catherine Parent, Gonzales

Haleigh Marie Shelton, Prairieville

Amelie Durand Smith, Prairieville

Caitlin M. Sutton, Prairieville

Kaileigh Thomas, Gonzales

Lauren G. Thompson, Gonzales

College of Engineering

Brock Michael Acosta Sr., Donaldsonville

Ethan Tabiolo Amedee, Prairieville

Gerald Wayne Anthony Jr., Prairieville

Reed Joseph Babin, St. Amant

Cyrus Bahman, Prairieville

Michael C. Carroll, Geismar

Nicholas Victor DeBouchel, Gonzales

Victoria Leigh Gautreau, St. Amant

Hayden Dean Gemeinhardt, Prairieville

Colton Wallace Jordan, Prairieville

Adam Kardorff, Prairieville

Stephen P. Leblanc, Prairieville

Khoivu D. Nguyen, Prairieville

Kaitlyn Nicole Odell, Gonzales

Dean Francis Schexnaydre, Gonzales

Taylor N. Templet, St. Amant

Tyler S. Theriot, Prairieville

Gabriel Votaw, Duplessis

Logan West, Prairieville

Dustin Wleczyk, Prairieville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Jocelyn M. Arce, Gonzales

Kaleigh Ann Bateman, Prairieville

Lindsey Boudreaux, Gonzales

Hayden Wyatt Bumgarden, Prairieville

Caleb C. Cretini, Prairieville

Madison Rene Cronan, Geismar

Kennedy Christin Honore, Prairieville

Gabrielle Olivia Liotta, Prairieville

Cade M. Moreau, Prairieville

Analia Paz Munoz Dobson, Prairieville

Cade J. Nelson, Prairieville

Frances Nwakego Okpalobi, Prairieville

Susannah A. Thibodeaux, Gonzales

Toni Kristine Vaughn, Gonzales

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Connor Anderson, Prairieville

Fiona Elaine Atchison, Prairieville

Anna M. Barreneche, Prairieville

Brianna Taelor Beck, Prairieville

Logan Payton-Taylor Bell, Prairieville

Chloe Alyse Bernard, Gonzales

Piper Jouleigh Bordes, Gonzales

Sophie Taylor Bradley, Prairieville

Brittnee Castille, Prairieville

Michael Christian Crutti, Geismar

Jaden Mikel Elshereif, Prairieville

Ria Ferdaus, Prairieville

Kennedy Lee Fontenot, Gonzales

Madelyn Ashli Fuselier, Gonzales

Olivia Grice, Prairieville

Jordan N. Harris, Prairieville

Allysia McKenzie James, Gonzales

Eden Landry, Geismar

Amber Elizabeth Ledoux, Prairieville

Madalyn Kay Marcel, Prairieville

Patrick E. Marchand, Gonzales

Madison F. Morgan, St. Amant

Chloe C. Panks, Prairieville

Jamie Estelle Planchard, St. Amant

Harlee A. Rowe, Prairieville

Kandace Joanai Scioneaux, Gonzales

Tyler Thomas Templet, Gonzales

Neil Jonathan Tepper, Geismar

Camille Marie Thorla, Prairieville

Parke Houston Whipple, Prairieville

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Aidan M. Giroir, Prairieville

Peyton James Johnson, Prairieville

Zoe A. Wyman, Prairieville

College of Science

Lauren Ada Aguillard, Prairieville

Destyn Leigh Dicharry, Prairieville

Hannah Nicole Fontenot, Gonzales

Rajenae Evette Harkless, Prairieville

Thomas Clancy Hidalgo, Prairieville

Lauren Janae Jetson, Gonzales

Kirsten Michelle Malone, Prairieville

Sophie A. Poirrier, St. Amant

Ashlyn Elizabeth Smeltzer, Prairieville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Chloe Alise Alper, Geismar

Keith Leonard Beckmann, Gonzales

Breanna Craig Berteau, Prairieville

Christine M. Boudreaux, Prairieville

Eric Idael Diaz, Gonzales

Brailey Michael Dulaney, Geismar

Lindsey Nicole Hall, Prairieville

Alexis A. Hymel, Gonzales

Suleiman Ahmad Kayed, Prairieville

Nicholas Jude Lejeune, Gonzales

Caitlyn E. Little, St. Amant

Jacob P. Marchand, Gonzales

Nathan C. May, Prairieville

Mikala L. Mitchell, Gonzales

Alberto Ontiveros, Gonzales

Cambrie K. Reed, Donaldsonville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jessica Marie Anny, Sorrento

Victoria Ann Boone, Gonzales

Haley Clare Bouchereau, Donaldsonville

Ann Marie Frisby, Gonzales

Bryce Christopher Johnson, Prairieville

Jacob Alexander Lofton, Prairieville

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Reagan Charlotte Calvert, Gonzales

Claire Ashlie Couvillion, Gonzales

Alexandra Ann Hawk, Prairieville

Keely Elizabeth Hudson, Geismar

Ashlyn Alyse Leonard, Donaldsonville

Dylan Christopher Peterson, Prairieville

Delaney Grace Zybko, Prairieville

University College Center for Freshman Year

Sophia Nassim Abbahou, Prairieville

Cade Michael Acosta, Gonzales

A'Zirea Alexander, Gonzales

Allee Blanche Andry, Prairieville

Alexandra Grace Arnold, Geismar

Avery Sinclair Aucoin, Prairieville

Alexandra Elizabeth Ball, Prairieville

Alexandra Jade Belzer, Prairieville

Kaitlyn Victoria Chase, Gonzales

Daniel A. Compton, Gonzales

Evan James Duplessis, Gonzales

Joshua Douglas Gatz, Geismar

Megan Alyssa Gill, Prairieville

Claire E. Gonzales, Prairieville

Yesenia Gonzalez-Loyda, Prairieville

Lily E. Gros, Prairieville

Caleb Joseph Guidry, Prairieville

Jordyn Alexis Harris, Gonzales

Amy Ngan Hau, Prairieville

Angelle E. Himel, Prairieville

Ameyah A. Johnson, Gonzales

Dylan Khemmanyvong, Prairieville

Amelia Catherine Lambert, Gonzales

Owen James Lapeyrouse, Geismar

Dylan Robert McNabb, St. Amant

Paige Catherine Melancon, Prairieville

Zane M. Rhodes, Prairieville

Sarah Catherine Richard, Geismar

Ella Reine Roussel, Gonzales

Molly Grace Sanchez, Donaldsonville

Chyanne R. Sanders, Gonzales

Brock A. Shadle-Colon, Prairieville

Ethan Christopher Skal, Prairieville

Carson E. Smith, Prairieville

Brityn Strickland, Prairieville

April Marie Whitting, Prairieville

Sarah M. Zirkle, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

College of Agriculture

Saylor Brooke Higgins, Zachary

Katie Mestayer Patterson, Zachary

Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary

College of Art & Design

Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary

Brittany D. Joseph, Baker

Schae Marie Mitchell, Baker

Victoria M. Staid, Zachary

College of Engineering

Joshua Sale Burns, Zachary

Bachar Cameron, Zachary

Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs

Luz De Luna Lawes, Greenwell Springs

Kaleb Smith, Zachary

College of Human Sciences & Education

Frankie Jean Cardwell, Zachary

Jailynn F. Johnson, Baker

Grace Michalyn Knapps, Greenwell Springs

Elizabeth Pennington, Greenwell Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Blaine John Baker, Greenwell Springs

Audrey May Hanks, Zachary

David Vedder Heidke, Zachary

Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs

Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary

Carter Conlin McCulloch, Zachary

Aaliyah Japera Newton, Baker

Jake W. O'Brien, Zachary

Jessica Adair Schwendimann, Zachary

Logan David Thompson, Zachary

Juleanna Mary Williams, Zachary

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Gabrielle R. Montagnino, Zachary

College of Science

Alexandra Barton, Zachary

Aayanah L. Cola, Zachary

Emily Courtney, Greenwell Springs

Ayatt Hemeida, Zachary

Alec M .LaCour, Zachary

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Amy Lynn Blair, Greenwell Springs

Timothy C. Boeneke, Pride

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Destiny J. Bauer, Baker

Anna Rene Gautreaux, Zachary

University College Center for Freshman Year

Ethan Jules Broussard, Zachary

Lauren Elizabeth Dale, Pride

Brennan Michael Dawson, Baker

Julianna M. Dempster, Zachary

Alyssa Rae Deuter, Zachary

Grant W. Dunn, Pride

Kobie J. Green, Zachary

Trinity Handy, Baker

Amaya C. Harris, Zachary

Tori Elizabeth Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs

Destinee Te'Shi Lee, Zachary

Andrew William Meche, Zachary

Austin John Nicholas, Zachary

Ava Lauren Rettig, Zachary

Haley Marie Stevens, Greenwell Springs

Victoria Ashley Todd, Zachary

Baylee Rene Whittington, Greenwell Springs

East Feliciana Parish

College of the Coast & Environment

Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter

College of Agriculture

Andi E. Anders, Ethel

Abby Elizabeth Ligon, Clinton

College of Art & Design

Mallory Anne Charlet, Jackson

College of Human Sciences & Education

Cammie Marie Damico, Ethel

Chelsea N. Morris, Clinton

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Caitlyn Andrews, Jackson

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Austin A. Smith, Slaughter

University College Center for Freshman Year

Lily Grace Antor, Slaughter

Lily Elise Carter, Slaughter

Jacob Douglas Johnston, Ethel

West Feliciana Parish

College of Agriculture

Allison Claire Spillman, St. Francisville

College of Art & Design

Donna Katherine Gordy, St. Francisville

College of Engineering

Ellis Jude Manieri, St. Francisville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Andrew Taylor Casteel, St. Francisville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Summer Cecelia Knight, St. Francisville

Aaron Benjamin Wilson, St. Francisville

Manship School of Mass Communication

James Barrow Clement, St. Francisville

Helen Elizabeth Davis, St. Francisville

University College Center for Freshman Year

Toby J. Martin, St. Francisville

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Gabryel Marie Duncan, Walker

Madison A. Hartman, Denham Springs

Josie Purvis, Albany

Emily Steagall, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs

Avery Anthony Bergeron, Albany

Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs

Carly M. Drennan, Denham Springs

Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs

Braley N. Garafola, Denham Springs

Sharon A. Hebert, Denham Springs

Alexis Lafleur, Walker

Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs

Kensy Menocal, Walker

Brooke Nicole Ransome, Denham Springs

Nia E. Robinson, Denham Springs

Abby Selser, Walker

Anna Elizabeth Slack, Denham Springs

Ian M. Sumrall, Denham Springs

Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs

Cassidy C. Whitted, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Gavin Avery, Denham Springs

Levy Franz T. Boo, Walker

Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker

Jacob Kyle Conerly, Walker

Tyler Harwell, Walker

Marian Kate Luzier, Walker

Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs

Ian Nezat, Denham Springs

Nicole Huynh Nguyen, Denham Springs

Jonathan David Whitley, Livingston

Zachary David Womack, Walker

College of Human Sciences & Education

Abigail Rose Ambeau, Denham Springs

Kaley Alexis Baronne, Denham Springs

Slade Paul Bercegeay, Maurepas

Kate E. Bernard, Maurepas

Maryssa Helen Collins, Denham Springs

Piper E. Holmes, Denham Springs

Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs

Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs

Brinley Anne Williamson, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Jess A. Burroughs, Denham Springs

Matthew J. Delaney, Denham Springs

Alanna Fitzpatrick, Denham Springs

James Allen Gould III, Denham Springs

Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs

Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs

Eric Edward Jones II, Walker

Jilyan Ann King, Walker

Trevor Martin, Springfield

Ariana E. Milner, Denham Springs

Callie Elizabeth O'Neal, Denham Springs

Landon Pettigrew, Albany

Trevor Wade Ray, Walker

Bailey A. Scott, Denham Springs

Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs

Kyleigh F. Spring, Denham Springs

Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs

Charlotte W. Streat, Denham Springs

Brooke Abigail Weber, Denham Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Ethan Zane Archer, Walker

Peyton E. Berry, Walker

Juan Cecchini, Denham Springs

Robert M. Chedville, Denham Springs

Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs

Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs

Madison Elaine Williams, Denham Springs

College of Science

Brandon A. Banh, Walker

Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs

Matthew David Burton, Albany

Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs

Caleb Derrickson, Livingston

Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs

Trey W. Martin, Springfield

Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs

Emily K. Seighman, Walker

Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs

Amanda Elizabeth Spence, Denham Springs

Hadley H. Zachary, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Bailey S. Coleman, Denham Springs

Carly Noel Cruise, Denham Springs

Madeleine Desmarais, Denham Springs

Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs

Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs

Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston

Manship School of Mass Communication

Ryleigh Goodwin, Denham Springs

Austin Cole Lewis, Denham Springs

Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Seth Fernando Belcher, Springfield

Grace E. Cambre, Denham Springs

Colton E. Cowsar, Livingston

Dalana D. Gill, Denham Springs

Elizabeth M. Hilton, Denham Springs

Spencer Case Verret, Denham Springs

Peyton Elizabeth Watson, Denham Springs

University College Center for Freshman Year

Madeleine L. Aime, Walker

Ayla Alexis Allen, Denham Springs

Avery Lane Archer, Walker

Virginia Ard, Walker

Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston

Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs

Alyssa Sheree Daspit, Denham Springs

Hailey B. Enamorado, Denham Springs

Taylor Faucheux, Walker

Colby Jay Faust, Denham Springs

Olivia Nicole Fenasci, Denham Springs

Samuel Wade Forbes, Denham Springs

Justin Green, Denham Springs

Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston

Brock Easton Magee, Denham Springs

Juan M. Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs

Peyton James Matherne, Walker

Isabella G. Matthews, Denham Springs

Riley Paige Mayeux, Denham Springs

Madeline Faith McCauley, Walker

Kylie Faye Meliet, Walker

Seth J. Miller, French Settlement

Huy D. Nguyen, Denham Springs

Micah Robert Quave, Denham Springs

Ryan L. Reine, Walker

Maverick Cole Resner, Denham Springs

Preston Cole Saxon, Albany

Ronald Everett Steed, Denham Springs

Erin Parker Stepp, Denham Springs

Sydney Ann Stepp, Denham Springs

Julia Isabella Torri, Denham Springs

Kylee Elizabeth Vautrot, Walker

Chloe R. Welda, Livingston

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Reginae Banks, Hammond

Dustin J. Motichek, Ponchatoula

College of Art & Design

Isabella Badeau, Ponchatoula

Tyler S. Manning, Hammond

Gracie Rayne Weaver, Hammond

College of Engineering

Brennan M. Hagan, Hammond

Blake Opial, Hammond

Daniel Karenovich Zakharov, Tickfaw

College of Human Sciences & Education

Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Hammond

Katie LeBlanc, Hammond

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Jacie Leigh Bellina, Hammond

Elizabeth Reagan Haik, Ponchatoula

Chloe F. Partridge, Hammond

Madison Rose Saucier, Ponchatoula

Aliyah Nicole Warford, Ponchatoula

College of Science

Jack Bryant Bedell, Hammond

Carter Frederick Elie, Ponchatoula

E. J. Ourso College of Business

William Carey Daley, Amite

Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond

Tamrah Alexandria Offlee, Loranger

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Brooke Dominique Bell, Hammond

Peyton C. LaBorde, Hammond

University College Center for Freshman Year

Landon Charles Davis, Hammond

Hunter Lambert, Amite

Aidan Phillip O'Donnell, Ponchatoula

Cheyenne Renay White, Ponchatoula

Bowen Keith Williamson, Loranger

December 2021 President's Honor Roll

Ascension Parish

College of the Coast & Environment

Matthew Andermann Parker, St. Amant

College of Art & Design

Chloe Russell, Geismar

College of Engineering

Hayden Barker, Gonzales

Dean Maxwell Compton, Gonzales

Jacob Carl Hall, Prairieville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Alexis M. Ardoin, Gonzales

Alyson Marie Boe, Gonzales

Camryn Nicole Green, Prairieville

Carsyn Ann Guitrau, St. Amant

Anna Grace Hampshire, Prairieville

Kristin Lambert, Prairieville

Mary Lockwood, Prairieville

India Rose Merath, Prairieville

Simone Mixon, Prairieville

Lylee Anne Monks, Gonzales

Emma Renee Phillips, Gonzales

Sara Elizabeth Rester, Prairieville

Logan James Rodrigue, Gonzales

Catherine Anne Villa, Donaldsonville

Lauren White, Prairieville

Delicia C. Winfrey, Donaldsonville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Andrew Brooks Clarke, Prairieville

Casey J. Godbery, Prairieville

Averi Olivia Lambert, Prairieville

Bailey D'Shea Landry, Geismar

Grace Elizabeth Lemoine, Prairieville

Vivian An Luong, Gonzales

Kayla K. Meyers, Prairieville

Madison Claire Mistretta, Prairieville

Raegan Elizabeth Nguyen, Prairieville

Kate E. Palmisano, Prairieville

Brooke Larroux Pittman, Prairieville

Susan Mary Ragusa, Prairieville

Melisse Danielle Speligene, Gonzales

Tyler Shawn Ward, Prairieville

College of Science

Caroline Cotten, Prairieville

Justin L. Nguyen, Prairieville

Sadie Ann Marie Noble, Gonzales

Emily Elizabeth O'Quin, Prairieville

Tanisha Patel, Prairieville

Karina Ramirez, Gonzales

Reese Joseph Richardson, Gonzales

Mason Philip Thibodeaux, Geismar

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Grace Kazar Bradley, Prairieville

Sydnie E. Duncan, Prairieville

Karina Rose Goldthorp, Prairieville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Isabel M. Caballero, Prairieville

Domenic Purdy, Prairieville

Tyler J. Viso, Gonzales

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Blythe Kennedy Babin, Gonzales

Colt Andrew Burleigh, Prairieville

Nicholas P. Goscha, Gonzales

Madeleine Claire Stout, Prairieville

University College Center for Freshman Year

Claire Bougere, Geismar

Rachel V. Bourgeois, Prairieville

Kaylee Marie Braud, Geismar

Micale Christine Braud, St. Amant

Donovan Asher Brown, Prairieville

Kylie Ann Brown, Prairieville

Rachel Ann Cretini, Prairieville

Andrew W. Daigle, Prairieville

Emily Hope Hampshire, Prairieville

Sydney Grace Hollis, Prairieville

Noelle Nicole Johnson, Prairieville

Torie R. Laiche, St. Amant

Madison Rose Lee, Prairieville

Shea Lee, Prairieville

Micah Ha Luong, Prairieville

Olivia Mary Monette, Prairieville

Milan Nguyen, Prairieville

Aubrey L. Odell, Gonzales

Parker Reese Owenby, Prairieville

Jacob Cory Parent, Gonzales

Nolan A. Perry, Prairieville

Isaac James Ponder, Prairieville

Kyle G. Simmons, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

College of Agriculture

Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride

College of Art & Design

Alexis Albert, Zachary

Lauren R. Thompson, Zachary

College of Engineering

Liko Makana Lee, Greenwell Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Riley Grace Kuzina, Greenwell Springs

Leigh Anne Wray, Greenwell Springs

Katheryn Ashleigh Young, Zachary

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Nya Puckett, Zachary

Jacob Thomas Richardson Jr., Zachary

Seth K. Welch, Zachary

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Natalie Marie Creel, Zachary

Camille Grace Robertson, Baker

College of Science

Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary

Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary

Tommy V. Tran, Zachary

University College Center for Freshman Year

Kaitlyn Dale Dugas, Zachary

Ava Elizabeth Hart, Zachary

Sunya Fatima Mirza, Zachary

Christian Luke Sanford, Zachary

Peter Alexander Vallet, Greenwell Springs

East Feliciana Parish

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Derquisia Jamese Spears, Ethel

Stephanie Leigh Tynes, Slaughter

Emily Lauren Wayne, Jackson

College of Science

Patrick Chandler Crain, Ethel

Manship School of Mass Communication

Lindsey K. Webb, Jackson

University College Center for Freshman Year

Eden Robinson, Slaughter

Elizabeth J. Vidrine, Jackson

West Feliciana Parish

College of Science

Robert Emery Godke, St. Francisville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Amelia Dial Percy, St. Francisville

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker

Casey Shaye Gibson, Denham Springs

Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs

Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs

Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs

Cameron Martin, Denham Springs

Ethan Kelly Mixon, Springfield

Nathan L. Penalber, Holden

Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs

Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs

Justin Watts, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alexis M. Adams, Denham Springs

Ashlyn Guillaumin, Denham Springs

Akua Lewis, Denham Springs

Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs

Koree Maree Ryan, Denham Springs

Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs

Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs

Erin Katherine West, Walker

College of Science

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs

Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs

Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs

Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker

Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs

Sean M. Wood, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs

Raees M. Muzaffar, Livingston

Carissa G. Paul, Denham Springs

Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas

Kristal Edwards, Livingston

Reyna Catherine LeJeune, Walker

University College Center for Freshman Year

Morgan E. Averette, Denham Springs

Claire Audrey Button, Denham Springs

Jaxon Carter Corkern, Walker

William J. Frazier, Denham Springs

Hannah Hartmann, Denham Springs

Piper G. Schertzer, Denham Springs

Tyler Robert Schilling, Livingston

Blain Seale, Maurepas

Haleigh A. Stewart, Denham Springs

Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs

Grayson P. Woodworth, Livingston

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Katie Miranda, Hammond

College of Art & Design

Landon B. Neal, Fluker

College of Engineering

Walker Burgess Wise, Hammond

College of Human Sciences & Education

Sophia Catherine Boudreaux, Ponchatoula

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond

Manship School of Mass Communication

Madeline Louise Pistorius, Hammond

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Emilee Casanova, Amite

Juliette LeRay, Hammond

University College Center for Freshman Year

Jakevis Tyquan Callahan, Kentwood

Amelia Michele Fritz, Hammond

Ann Marie Lacour, Hammond

Cole A. Lacour, Hammond

Steven Thomas Pray, Amite

Roger Earl Robertson Jr., Amite

Emery Jeanette Stonis, Ponchatoula

Dykia Williams, Hammond

