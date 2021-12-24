LSU announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
December 2021 dean's list
Ascension Parish
College of Agriculture
Cameron Elizabeth Accardo, Prairieville
Dinah Blount, Prairieville
Julia Degeneres, Prairieville
Danielle Monique Dugas, Prairieville
Ante Nikolas Fistonic Pitti, Prairieville
Blake Nicholas Graham, Prairieville
Isabella Grace Latuso, Prairieville
Isabelle R. Morgan, Prairieville
Kodee Phillips, Prairieville
Maci A. Schexnayder, Donaldsonville
Dane Dwight Shackelford, Prairieville
Julie Jace Svec, Gonzales
Mackenzie L. Toussel, Geismar
College of Art & Design
Connor Logan Burgess, Prairieville
Paige Madison Ellis, Prairieville
Margaret Emma Giesler, Prairieville
Jordan Elise Jones, Prairieville
Rylee Ann Martin, Prairieville
Brianna Miyono Melancon, Geismar
Anna Catherine Parent, Gonzales
Haleigh Marie Shelton, Prairieville
Amelie Durand Smith, Prairieville
Caitlin M. Sutton, Prairieville
Kaileigh Thomas, Gonzales
Lauren G. Thompson, Gonzales
College of Engineering
Brock Michael Acosta Sr., Donaldsonville
Ethan Tabiolo Amedee, Prairieville
Gerald Wayne Anthony Jr., Prairieville
Reed Joseph Babin, St. Amant
Cyrus Bahman, Prairieville
Michael C. Carroll, Geismar
Nicholas Victor DeBouchel, Gonzales
Victoria Leigh Gautreau, St. Amant
Hayden Dean Gemeinhardt, Prairieville
Colton Wallace Jordan, Prairieville
Adam Kardorff, Prairieville
Stephen P. Leblanc, Prairieville
Khoivu D. Nguyen, Prairieville
Kaitlyn Nicole Odell, Gonzales
Dean Francis Schexnaydre, Gonzales
Taylor N. Templet, St. Amant
Tyler S. Theriot, Prairieville
Gabriel Votaw, Duplessis
Logan West, Prairieville
Dustin Wleczyk, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Jocelyn M. Arce, Gonzales
Kaleigh Ann Bateman, Prairieville
Lindsey Boudreaux, Gonzales
Hayden Wyatt Bumgarden, Prairieville
Caleb C. Cretini, Prairieville
Madison Rene Cronan, Geismar
Kennedy Christin Honore, Prairieville
Gabrielle Olivia Liotta, Prairieville
Cade M. Moreau, Prairieville
Analia Paz Munoz Dobson, Prairieville
Cade J. Nelson, Prairieville
Frances Nwakego Okpalobi, Prairieville
Susannah A. Thibodeaux, Gonzales
Toni Kristine Vaughn, Gonzales
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Connor Anderson, Prairieville
Fiona Elaine Atchison, Prairieville
Anna M. Barreneche, Prairieville
Brianna Taelor Beck, Prairieville
Logan Payton-Taylor Bell, Prairieville
Chloe Alyse Bernard, Gonzales
Piper Jouleigh Bordes, Gonzales
Sophie Taylor Bradley, Prairieville
Brittnee Castille, Prairieville
Michael Christian Crutti, Geismar
Jaden Mikel Elshereif, Prairieville
Ria Ferdaus, Prairieville
Kennedy Lee Fontenot, Gonzales
Madelyn Ashli Fuselier, Gonzales
Olivia Grice, Prairieville
Jordan N. Harris, Prairieville
Allysia McKenzie James, Gonzales
Eden Landry, Geismar
Amber Elizabeth Ledoux, Prairieville
Madalyn Kay Marcel, Prairieville
Patrick E. Marchand, Gonzales
Madison F. Morgan, St. Amant
Chloe C. Panks, Prairieville
Jamie Estelle Planchard, St. Amant
Harlee A. Rowe, Prairieville
Kandace Joanai Scioneaux, Gonzales
Tyler Thomas Templet, Gonzales
Neil Jonathan Tepper, Geismar
Camille Marie Thorla, Prairieville
Parke Houston Whipple, Prairieville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Aidan M. Giroir, Prairieville
Peyton James Johnson, Prairieville
Zoe A. Wyman, Prairieville
College of Science
Lauren Ada Aguillard, Prairieville
Destyn Leigh Dicharry, Prairieville
Hannah Nicole Fontenot, Gonzales
Rajenae Evette Harkless, Prairieville
Thomas Clancy Hidalgo, Prairieville
Lauren Janae Jetson, Gonzales
Kirsten Michelle Malone, Prairieville
Sophie A. Poirrier, St. Amant
Ashlyn Elizabeth Smeltzer, Prairieville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Chloe Alise Alper, Geismar
Keith Leonard Beckmann, Gonzales
Breanna Craig Berteau, Prairieville
Christine M. Boudreaux, Prairieville
Eric Idael Diaz, Gonzales
Brailey Michael Dulaney, Geismar
Lindsey Nicole Hall, Prairieville
Alexis A. Hymel, Gonzales
Suleiman Ahmad Kayed, Prairieville
Nicholas Jude Lejeune, Gonzales
Caitlyn E. Little, St. Amant
Jacob P. Marchand, Gonzales
Nathan C. May, Prairieville
Mikala L. Mitchell, Gonzales
Alberto Ontiveros, Gonzales
Cambrie K. Reed, Donaldsonville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jessica Marie Anny, Sorrento
Victoria Ann Boone, Gonzales
Haley Clare Bouchereau, Donaldsonville
Ann Marie Frisby, Gonzales
Bryce Christopher Johnson, Prairieville
Jacob Alexander Lofton, Prairieville
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Reagan Charlotte Calvert, Gonzales
Claire Ashlie Couvillion, Gonzales
Alexandra Ann Hawk, Prairieville
Keely Elizabeth Hudson, Geismar
Ashlyn Alyse Leonard, Donaldsonville
Dylan Christopher Peterson, Prairieville
Delaney Grace Zybko, Prairieville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Sophia Nassim Abbahou, Prairieville
Cade Michael Acosta, Gonzales
A'Zirea Alexander, Gonzales
Allee Blanche Andry, Prairieville
Alexandra Grace Arnold, Geismar
Avery Sinclair Aucoin, Prairieville
Alexandra Elizabeth Ball, Prairieville
Alexandra Jade Belzer, Prairieville
Kaitlyn Victoria Chase, Gonzales
Daniel A. Compton, Gonzales
Evan James Duplessis, Gonzales
Joshua Douglas Gatz, Geismar
Megan Alyssa Gill, Prairieville
Claire E. Gonzales, Prairieville
Yesenia Gonzalez-Loyda, Prairieville
Lily E. Gros, Prairieville
Caleb Joseph Guidry, Prairieville
Jordyn Alexis Harris, Gonzales
Amy Ngan Hau, Prairieville
Angelle E. Himel, Prairieville
Ameyah A. Johnson, Gonzales
Dylan Khemmanyvong, Prairieville
Amelia Catherine Lambert, Gonzales
Owen James Lapeyrouse, Geismar
Dylan Robert McNabb, St. Amant
Paige Catherine Melancon, Prairieville
Zane M. Rhodes, Prairieville
Sarah Catherine Richard, Geismar
Ella Reine Roussel, Gonzales
Molly Grace Sanchez, Donaldsonville
Chyanne R. Sanders, Gonzales
Brock A. Shadle-Colon, Prairieville
Ethan Christopher Skal, Prairieville
Carson E. Smith, Prairieville
Brityn Strickland, Prairieville
April Marie Whitting, Prairieville
Sarah M. Zirkle, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Agriculture
Saylor Brooke Higgins, Zachary
Katie Mestayer Patterson, Zachary
Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary
College of Art & Design
Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary
Brittany D. Joseph, Baker
Schae Marie Mitchell, Baker
Victoria M. Staid, Zachary
College of Engineering
Joshua Sale Burns, Zachary
Bachar Cameron, Zachary
Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs
Luz De Luna Lawes, Greenwell Springs
Kaleb Smith, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Frankie Jean Cardwell, Zachary
Jailynn F. Johnson, Baker
Grace Michalyn Knapps, Greenwell Springs
Elizabeth Pennington, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Blaine John Baker, Greenwell Springs
Audrey May Hanks, Zachary
David Vedder Heidke, Zachary
Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs
Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary
Carter Conlin McCulloch, Zachary
Aaliyah Japera Newton, Baker
Jake W. O'Brien, Zachary
Jessica Adair Schwendimann, Zachary
Logan David Thompson, Zachary
Juleanna Mary Williams, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Gabrielle R. Montagnino, Zachary
College of Science
Alexandra Barton, Zachary
Aayanah L. Cola, Zachary
Emily Courtney, Greenwell Springs
Ayatt Hemeida, Zachary
Alec M .LaCour, Zachary
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Amy Lynn Blair, Greenwell Springs
Timothy C. Boeneke, Pride
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Destiny J. Bauer, Baker
Anna Rene Gautreaux, Zachary
University College Center for Freshman Year
Ethan Jules Broussard, Zachary
Lauren Elizabeth Dale, Pride
Brennan Michael Dawson, Baker
Julianna M. Dempster, Zachary
Alyssa Rae Deuter, Zachary
Grant W. Dunn, Pride
Kobie J. Green, Zachary
Trinity Handy, Baker
Amaya C. Harris, Zachary
Tori Elizabeth Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs
Destinee Te'Shi Lee, Zachary
Andrew William Meche, Zachary
Austin John Nicholas, Zachary
Ava Lauren Rettig, Zachary
Haley Marie Stevens, Greenwell Springs
Victoria Ashley Todd, Zachary
Baylee Rene Whittington, Greenwell Springs
East Feliciana Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter
College of Agriculture
Andi E. Anders, Ethel
Abby Elizabeth Ligon, Clinton
College of Art & Design
Mallory Anne Charlet, Jackson
College of Human Sciences & Education
Cammie Marie Damico, Ethel
Chelsea N. Morris, Clinton
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Caitlyn Andrews, Jackson
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Austin A. Smith, Slaughter
University College Center for Freshman Year
Lily Grace Antor, Slaughter
Lily Elise Carter, Slaughter
Jacob Douglas Johnston, Ethel
West Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Allison Claire Spillman, St. Francisville
College of Art & Design
Donna Katherine Gordy, St. Francisville
College of Engineering
Ellis Jude Manieri, St. Francisville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Andrew Taylor Casteel, St. Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Summer Cecelia Knight, St. Francisville
Aaron Benjamin Wilson, St. Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
James Barrow Clement, St. Francisville
Helen Elizabeth Davis, St. Francisville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Toby J. Martin, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Gabryel Marie Duncan, Walker
Madison A. Hartman, Denham Springs
Josie Purvis, Albany
Emily Steagall, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs
Avery Anthony Bergeron, Albany
Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs
Carly M. Drennan, Denham Springs
Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs
Braley N. Garafola, Denham Springs
Sharon A. Hebert, Denham Springs
Alexis Lafleur, Walker
Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs
Kensy Menocal, Walker
Brooke Nicole Ransome, Denham Springs
Nia E. Robinson, Denham Springs
Abby Selser, Walker
Anna Elizabeth Slack, Denham Springs
Ian M. Sumrall, Denham Springs
Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs
Cassidy C. Whitted, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Gavin Avery, Denham Springs
Levy Franz T. Boo, Walker
Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker
Jacob Kyle Conerly, Walker
Tyler Harwell, Walker
Marian Kate Luzier, Walker
Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs
Ian Nezat, Denham Springs
Nicole Huynh Nguyen, Denham Springs
Jonathan David Whitley, Livingston
Zachary David Womack, Walker
College of Human Sciences & Education
Abigail Rose Ambeau, Denham Springs
Kaley Alexis Baronne, Denham Springs
Slade Paul Bercegeay, Maurepas
Kate E. Bernard, Maurepas
Maryssa Helen Collins, Denham Springs
Piper E. Holmes, Denham Springs
Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs
Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs
Brinley Anne Williamson, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jess A. Burroughs, Denham Springs
Matthew J. Delaney, Denham Springs
Alanna Fitzpatrick, Denham Springs
James Allen Gould III, Denham Springs
Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs
Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs
Eric Edward Jones II, Walker
Jilyan Ann King, Walker
Trevor Martin, Springfield
Ariana E. Milner, Denham Springs
Callie Elizabeth O'Neal, Denham Springs
Landon Pettigrew, Albany
Trevor Wade Ray, Walker
Bailey A. Scott, Denham Springs
Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs
Kyleigh F. Spring, Denham Springs
Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs
Charlotte W. Streat, Denham Springs
Brooke Abigail Weber, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan Zane Archer, Walker
Peyton E. Berry, Walker
Juan Cecchini, Denham Springs
Robert M. Chedville, Denham Springs
Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs
Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs
Madison Elaine Williams, Denham Springs
College of Science
Brandon A. Banh, Walker
Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs
Matthew David Burton, Albany
Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs
Caleb Derrickson, Livingston
Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs
Trey W. Martin, Springfield
Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs
Emily K. Seighman, Walker
Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs
Amanda Elizabeth Spence, Denham Springs
Hadley H. Zachary, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Bailey S. Coleman, Denham Springs
Carly Noel Cruise, Denham Springs
Madeleine Desmarais, Denham Springs
Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs
Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs
Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ryleigh Goodwin, Denham Springs
Austin Cole Lewis, Denham Springs
Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Seth Fernando Belcher, Springfield
Grace E. Cambre, Denham Springs
Colton E. Cowsar, Livingston
Dalana D. Gill, Denham Springs
Elizabeth M. Hilton, Denham Springs
Spencer Case Verret, Denham Springs
Peyton Elizabeth Watson, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Madeleine L. Aime, Walker
Ayla Alexis Allen, Denham Springs
Avery Lane Archer, Walker
Virginia Ard, Walker
Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston
Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs
Alyssa Sheree Daspit, Denham Springs
Hailey B. Enamorado, Denham Springs
Taylor Faucheux, Walker
Colby Jay Faust, Denham Springs
Olivia Nicole Fenasci, Denham Springs
Samuel Wade Forbes, Denham Springs
Justin Green, Denham Springs
Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston
Brock Easton Magee, Denham Springs
Juan M. Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs
Peyton James Matherne, Walker
Isabella G. Matthews, Denham Springs
Riley Paige Mayeux, Denham Springs
Madeline Faith McCauley, Walker
Kylie Faye Meliet, Walker
Seth J. Miller, French Settlement
Huy D. Nguyen, Denham Springs
Micah Robert Quave, Denham Springs
Ryan L. Reine, Walker
Maverick Cole Resner, Denham Springs
Preston Cole Saxon, Albany
Ronald Everett Steed, Denham Springs
Erin Parker Stepp, Denham Springs
Sydney Ann Stepp, Denham Springs
Julia Isabella Torri, Denham Springs
Kylee Elizabeth Vautrot, Walker
Chloe R. Welda, Livingston
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Reginae Banks, Hammond
Dustin J. Motichek, Ponchatoula
College of Art & Design
Isabella Badeau, Ponchatoula
Tyler S. Manning, Hammond
Gracie Rayne Weaver, Hammond
College of Engineering
Brennan M. Hagan, Hammond
Blake Opial, Hammond
Daniel Karenovich Zakharov, Tickfaw
College of Human Sciences & Education
Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Hammond
Katie LeBlanc, Hammond
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jacie Leigh Bellina, Hammond
Elizabeth Reagan Haik, Ponchatoula
Chloe F. Partridge, Hammond
Madison Rose Saucier, Ponchatoula
Aliyah Nicole Warford, Ponchatoula
College of Science
Jack Bryant Bedell, Hammond
Carter Frederick Elie, Ponchatoula
E. J. Ourso College of Business
William Carey Daley, Amite
Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond
Tamrah Alexandria Offlee, Loranger
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Brooke Dominique Bell, Hammond
Peyton C. LaBorde, Hammond
University College Center for Freshman Year
Landon Charles Davis, Hammond
Hunter Lambert, Amite
Aidan Phillip O'Donnell, Ponchatoula
Cheyenne Renay White, Ponchatoula
Bowen Keith Williamson, Loranger
December 2021 President's Honor Roll
Ascension Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Matthew Andermann Parker, St. Amant
College of Art & Design
Chloe Russell, Geismar
College of Engineering
Hayden Barker, Gonzales
Dean Maxwell Compton, Gonzales
Jacob Carl Hall, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Alexis M. Ardoin, Gonzales
Alyson Marie Boe, Gonzales
Camryn Nicole Green, Prairieville
Carsyn Ann Guitrau, St. Amant
Anna Grace Hampshire, Prairieville
Kristin Lambert, Prairieville
Mary Lockwood, Prairieville
India Rose Merath, Prairieville
Simone Mixon, Prairieville
Lylee Anne Monks, Gonzales
Emma Renee Phillips, Gonzales
Sara Elizabeth Rester, Prairieville
Logan James Rodrigue, Gonzales
Catherine Anne Villa, Donaldsonville
Lauren White, Prairieville
Delicia C. Winfrey, Donaldsonville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Andrew Brooks Clarke, Prairieville
Casey J. Godbery, Prairieville
Averi Olivia Lambert, Prairieville
Bailey D'Shea Landry, Geismar
Grace Elizabeth Lemoine, Prairieville
Vivian An Luong, Gonzales
Kayla K. Meyers, Prairieville
Madison Claire Mistretta, Prairieville
Raegan Elizabeth Nguyen, Prairieville
Kate E. Palmisano, Prairieville
Brooke Larroux Pittman, Prairieville
Susan Mary Ragusa, Prairieville
Melisse Danielle Speligene, Gonzales
Tyler Shawn Ward, Prairieville
College of Science
Caroline Cotten, Prairieville
Justin L. Nguyen, Prairieville
Sadie Ann Marie Noble, Gonzales
Emily Elizabeth O'Quin, Prairieville
Tanisha Patel, Prairieville
Karina Ramirez, Gonzales
Reese Joseph Richardson, Gonzales
Mason Philip Thibodeaux, Geismar
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Grace Kazar Bradley, Prairieville
Sydnie E. Duncan, Prairieville
Karina Rose Goldthorp, Prairieville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Isabel M. Caballero, Prairieville
Domenic Purdy, Prairieville
Tyler J. Viso, Gonzales
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Blythe Kennedy Babin, Gonzales
Colt Andrew Burleigh, Prairieville
Nicholas P. Goscha, Gonzales
Madeleine Claire Stout, Prairieville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Claire Bougere, Geismar
Rachel V. Bourgeois, Prairieville
Kaylee Marie Braud, Geismar
Micale Christine Braud, St. Amant
Donovan Asher Brown, Prairieville
Kylie Ann Brown, Prairieville
Rachel Ann Cretini, Prairieville
Andrew W. Daigle, Prairieville
Emily Hope Hampshire, Prairieville
Sydney Grace Hollis, Prairieville
Noelle Nicole Johnson, Prairieville
Torie R. Laiche, St. Amant
Madison Rose Lee, Prairieville
Shea Lee, Prairieville
Micah Ha Luong, Prairieville
Olivia Mary Monette, Prairieville
Milan Nguyen, Prairieville
Aubrey L. Odell, Gonzales
Parker Reese Owenby, Prairieville
Jacob Cory Parent, Gonzales
Nolan A. Perry, Prairieville
Isaac James Ponder, Prairieville
Kyle G. Simmons, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Agriculture
Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride
College of Art & Design
Alexis Albert, Zachary
Lauren R. Thompson, Zachary
College of Engineering
Liko Makana Lee, Greenwell Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Riley Grace Kuzina, Greenwell Springs
Leigh Anne Wray, Greenwell Springs
Katheryn Ashleigh Young, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Nya Puckett, Zachary
Jacob Thomas Richardson Jr., Zachary
Seth K. Welch, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Natalie Marie Creel, Zachary
Camille Grace Robertson, Baker
College of Science
Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary
Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary
Tommy V. Tran, Zachary
University College Center for Freshman Year
Kaitlyn Dale Dugas, Zachary
Ava Elizabeth Hart, Zachary
Sunya Fatima Mirza, Zachary
Christian Luke Sanford, Zachary
Peter Alexander Vallet, Greenwell Springs
East Feliciana Parish
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Derquisia Jamese Spears, Ethel
Stephanie Leigh Tynes, Slaughter
Emily Lauren Wayne, Jackson
College of Science
Patrick Chandler Crain, Ethel
Manship School of Mass Communication
Lindsey K. Webb, Jackson
University College Center for Freshman Year
Eden Robinson, Slaughter
Elizabeth J. Vidrine, Jackson
West Feliciana Parish
College of Science
Robert Emery Godke, St. Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Amelia Dial Percy, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker
Casey Shaye Gibson, Denham Springs
Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs
Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs
Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs
Cameron Martin, Denham Springs
Ethan Kelly Mixon, Springfield
Nathan L. Penalber, Holden
Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs
Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs
Justin Watts, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alexis M. Adams, Denham Springs
Ashlyn Guillaumin, Denham Springs
Akua Lewis, Denham Springs
Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs
Koree Maree Ryan, Denham Springs
Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs
Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs
Erin Katherine West, Walker
College of Science
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs
Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs
Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs
Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker
Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs
Sean M. Wood, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs
Raees M. Muzaffar, Livingston
Carissa G. Paul, Denham Springs
Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas
Kristal Edwards, Livingston
Reyna Catherine LeJeune, Walker
University College Center for Freshman Year
Morgan E. Averette, Denham Springs
Claire Audrey Button, Denham Springs
Jaxon Carter Corkern, Walker
William J. Frazier, Denham Springs
Hannah Hartmann, Denham Springs
Piper G. Schertzer, Denham Springs
Tyler Robert Schilling, Livingston
Blain Seale, Maurepas
Haleigh A. Stewart, Denham Springs
Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs
Grayson P. Woodworth, Livingston
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Katie Miranda, Hammond
College of Art & Design
Landon B. Neal, Fluker
College of Engineering
Walker Burgess Wise, Hammond
College of Human Sciences & Education
Sophia Catherine Boudreaux, Ponchatoula
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond
Manship School of Mass Communication
Madeline Louise Pistorius, Hammond
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Emilee Casanova, Amite
Juliette LeRay, Hammond
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jakevis Tyquan Callahan, Kentwood
Amelia Michele Fritz, Hammond
Ann Marie Lacour, Hammond
Cole A. Lacour, Hammond
Steven Thomas Pray, Amite
Roger Earl Robertson Jr., Amite
Emery Jeanette Stonis, Ponchatoula
Dykia Williams, Hammond