It's homecoming week at East Ascension, and in addition to crowning a homecoming queen the school will induct four people into its Hall and Wall of Fame during the Oct. 21 football game in Spartan Stadium.
Wall of Fame recipients include people who have given substantial time and/or money to the school.
Wall of Fame inductee Bret Hughes, a 1988 East Ascension graduate, is the owner and president of Hughes Insurance Services. Hughes was taught by his parents from a young age to always give back to his community, and "he has taken that to heart," according to a news release. Both he and his company have been major supporters of EA and the Ascension Parish Public School System for many years.
He supports several local and national charities. He has been the chair of the Spartan-Gator Ryder Cup golf tournament for the past decade raising tens of thousands of dollars for each school in the process. Hughes said he fully intends to continue to donate his time and financial support to his alma mater for years to come.
The late Sybil Webb, the other inductee to the Wall of Fame, was a proud and loving mother who supported not only her children but dedicated her time to each and every student/athlete from 1977 to 1994 by being an active member and treasurer of the school's Booster Club, according to the release. With her tireless efforts, Webb is considered the "mother" of the school's weight room and health facility — “Pillars of Power,” which once stood where EA’s Freshman Academy is now. She also served as the main force in securing money for the outfield fencing at the John Keith Ambeau baseball field along with the addition of lights at the baseball complex.
Webb's four children, Kayla, Andy, Wayne and Ward, will be accepting her award for her as she is receiving this honor posthumously.
Hall of Fame inductees, who contributed as athletes at the school, are Nathan Black and Richard Rayborn.
A member of the EA class of 1998, Black earned All-District and All-Metro honors while playing at East Ascension. He then played wide receiver and on special teams at Northwestern State and with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints as a kick returner.
Black is the owner of Alpha Sports Performance in Prairieville, where he trains athletes from around the area in becoming the best they can be physically, mentally and nutritionally.
Rayborn, a 1979 graduate, was a two-way player for the Spartans playing both running back and defensive back. His exploits on the field led to a scholarship to Texas Southern University. Rayborn said he cherishes the memories of playing for Coach Joe Clark and representing East Ascension High on the gridiron and in the classroom. Rayborn is currently the pastor of The Christian Assembly Full Gospel Church in Gonzales.