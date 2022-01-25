Did you know that storytime begins at birth? Ascension Parish Library offers a variety of storytimes for children from birth through age five.
Babytime is a fast-paced, interactive storytime designed for babies from newborn to 18 months and their families, a news release said. Babytime features interactive board books and a variety of songs, nursery rhymes and fingerplays. It is a chance for babies and caregivers to bond over books. Babytime will be held on Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 through March 24 at and lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Parents are welcome to stay and chat afterward, giving babies time to play and socialize.
Toddler Storytime is designed for active, adventurous, wiggly toddlers from 15 months to 2 years. The whole family is invited to attend. Toddler Storytime provides an engaging atmosphere promoting early literacy skills. Each session includes fun songs, rhymes and fingerplays. Toddler Storytime will be held on Wednesdays at all Ascension Parish Library locations at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 to March 23 and lasts approximately 25 minutes.
Preschool Storytime is designed for kids ages 3 to 5 years. The whole family is invited to attend this half-hour storytime of fun-filled books and music. At Preschool Storytime, little ones will be introduced to the library staff's favorite stories and songs to instill a love of books and promote reading readiness. Preschool Storytime will be at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in Gonzales, Dutchtown and Galvez Feb. 2 to March 23.
For more information, call your local library location. To view all of the storytimes Ascension Parish Library has to offer, visit myAPL.org/events, click on the Event Type filter and select Storytime.