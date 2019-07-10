HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 4,002 students to its honors list for the spring 2019 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade-point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 to 3.49 grade-point average, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00 to 3.19 grade-point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a C.

Southeastern provides a website to view the names of students receiving academic honors for the current semester and past semesters at www.southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/academic_honors/index.php.

Students from the area named to the honors list include:

ASCENSION PARISH

Brittany

Dean’s List: Londra Williams

Honor Roll: Lacandace K. Thornton

Darrow

Dean’s List: Krislyn J. Johnson, Jasmine R. Washington

Donaldsonville

President’s List: Breanna E. Bernard, Kaylee M. Burns, Jordan M. Diez, Tori D. Knighten, Karli I. Montero, Madlen K. Robicheaux, Claudia A. Rome, Logan A. Thibodeaux

Dean’s List: Rwanda Breaux, Caroline G. Louque, Michayla E. Spano

Honor Roll: Matthew J. Gros, Jazmin T. Toussaint

Duplessis

President’s List: Heidi M. Bobe, Madeleine E. Templet

Geismar

President’s List: Abigail C. Armand, Baily E. Bordelon, Madeleine C. Boudreaux, Brian E. Bourg, Brittany P. Cherry, Matthew J. Labbe’, Kristen E. Loving, Shaelyn M. Martinez, Kaleigh E. McCullough, Jodi Naukam, Nicole M. Shuff, Shelbi M. Siears

Dean’s List: Bailey N. Dupre, Mckenzie L. Hunter

Honor Roll: Conner J. Ghere, Madison M. Kent, Zackery H. Norton, Shelby M. Shea, Jailen Williamson

Gonzales

President’s List: Caitlyn E. Achord, Madisyn M. Allred, Jennifer Alvarado, Peyton E. Babin, Tara E. Babin, Amanda K. Blackwell, Jaiden D. Bourgeois, Emma L. Boyd, Haley Cannon, Madison J. Capell, Makenzie L. Chauvin, Kyriel A. Felton, Xavier J. Flavien, Jenna M. Gautreaux, Shelby G. Hargrave, Abby C. Harris, Caitlin Henderson, Bryce D. Henry, Tayler Irvin, Regan E. Jones, Annie L. Lambert, Tamia M. Landry, Auldyn M. Leblanc, Baron P. Leblanc, Hailey Louque, Tessa M. Mayon, Taylor M. Meng, Nicholas Moncaleano, Nohemi Montelongo, Jade S. Monus, Madeline F. Newchurch, Dawn L. Poche, Christina Quinonez, Blyss M. Rivett, Natalie R. Robbins, Tobi Robertson, Meagan E. Ross, Bethany V. Rushin, Alexis R. Sanchez, Lexi Savoy, Amy G. Slayton, Isabella R. Trinka, Jacee L. Truax, Ramona M. Turner, Kaleigh M. Vargas, Vicente J. Vasquez Salazar, Jonathan G. Vidrine, Bradlee N. Wall, Brandi M. West, Julia J. Whitney

Dean’s List: Elizabeth A. Austin, Maison W. Barr, Breanna M. Bercegeay, Christian A. Chustz, Adam J. Costanza, Robert D. Demourelle, Danielle Eliser, Gant M. Gautreaux, Lauren K. Gorman, Gus Gutierrez, Raegan M. Henderson, Clinton P. King II, Tamera L. Landry, Lauren M. Lebourgeois, Taylor L. Mangus, Micah A. May, Autumn R. Meyer, Hollyn R. Millet, Adriela Montelongo, Isabel V. Naquin, Morgan Parker, Jillian M. Parks, Carmisha Payton, Grant J. Richardson, Kamren K. Rodriguez, Alexis M. Soniat, Soyan R. Stewart, Dylan M. Vidrine, Kelsie D. Whittington, Ethen M. Womack, Bailey A. Wright

Honor Roll: Kaci L. Anderson, Grace E. Bagwell, Hannah A. Bergeron, Hannah E. Bernard, Morgan L. Bourgeois, Ashlyn S. Derousselle, Reese A. Forbes, Logan M. Ganaway, Morgan T. Gautreau, Katelynn L. Hofmann, Jaquon M. Huntsberry, Raven S. Jackson, Raynell P. Jacobs, Sarah C. Kaltenbacher, Kelsey D. Lavigne, Emma K. Lawless, Landon L. Maulden, Hailey N. Mayers, Jayce M. Sholmire, Austin M. Simoneaux, Kaitlin L. Taylor, Kyra Venible, Carmen B. Vessel, Landon J. Vidrine, Cole R. Welch

Prairieville

President’s List: Ashley E. Aguillard, Megan N. Alford, Taylor B. Allen, Chloe E. Anderson, Madison L. Anderson, Morgan K. Andrews, Cherie N. Arthur, Roni Barzel, Taylor R. Baxter, Arlyn D. Becnel, Brock A. Benoit, Ryan A. Bobinchuck, Lesley K. Bolinger, Lindsay C. Bourgeois, Samantha N. Brewster, Cage S. Broussard, Jase B. Broussard, Shaelyn S. Byars, Madeline Cancienne, Chloe M. Cashat, Lauren E. Chandler, Maryssa N. Chartier, Kassidy H. Chifici, Joelle N. Constant, Blair R. Cook, Tyson C. Cowart, Evan M. Crocker, Dylan R. Cubbedge, Alyssa K. D’Agostino, Brandon R. Daigle, Chandler J. Damrill, Destiny N. Day, Collin N. Delaune, Elizabeth R. Edwards, Ashlee M. Fontenot, Lexi E. Garza, Joshua M. Guedry, Garrett L. Hatfield, Kimberly N. Hidalgo, Jade R. Horton, Mattie C. Hutchinson, Londyn K. Jumonville, Christopher Kline, Emily A. Kline, Grace Lasseigne, Ali R. Lebourgeois, David D. Long, Megan Lossett, Yazan Masouti, Londyn McCoy, Daniel E. McKnight, Allen D. Moody, Kerry K. Moore, Kierstyn N. Nance, Riley E. Parks, Mary E. Podorsky, Keleigh A. Poland, Braeden A. Price, Nicole L. Redmond, Wesley Romano, Ashley J. Roy, Kyleigh M. Roy, Allayna H. Schmidt, Alexis Sevario, Laci L. Solar, Emma C. Stafford, Cody F. Standridge, Kirsten C. Sylvester, Brant M. Templet, Haylie D. Wagoner, Jade J. Whittington, Chloe B. Williams, Morgan E. Williams, Christopher A. Wilson

Dean’s List: Whitney E. Banker, Hannah Barbay, Anjelle J. Broussard, Kaylan B. Brown, Olivia E. Buquet, Cole E. Crousillac, Brooke E. Daigle, Haylee L. Dettman, Cody J. Ducote, Victoria L. Fontenot, Meghan D. Godso, Kayleigh K. Gregoire, Mya L. Guillory, Holli M. Jackson, Preston D. Jones, Arianna F. Kleinpeter, Chelsea L. Lambert, Wesley A. Leblanc, Reagan N. Lee, Rebecca M. Maurin, Connor W. McCrory, Morgan A. Miller, Jadyn Mumphrey, Tyler T. Pertuit, Madison F. Roberts, Ian M. Rodehorst, Bailey C. Sacco, Madison D. Sapp, Luke C. Savoie, Gabriella H. Temple, Coy A. Valure, Connor R. Vincent, Bailey N. Wood, Jordan S. Young

Honor Roll: Ryan P. Amos, Erin L. Antie, Madisyn P. Armstrong, Lauren H. Birch, Samantha P. Coulon, Rachel M. Cusick, Madeline G. Deleon, Kaleb J. Hull, Zoe A. Lea, Dylan J. Matherne, Gatlin J. Matherne, Austin C. Millet, Emily A. Nelson, Tristan J. Paille, Kirsten D. Rink, Jason M. Rusk, Adam J. Sevario, Madeline P. Sexton, Tara M. Stuntz

Saint Amant

President’s List: Blair Alexis, Sarah Allee, Hunter L. Bertrand, Lexi R. Decoteau, Nicole M. Delatte, Cameron J. Diez, Jessica M. Dison, Emily A. Garrett, Sarrah F. Gore, Brooke E. Guedry, Kole G. Guerin, Zachary T. Guy, Nicholas O. Harrell, Meagan A. Holdridge, Jordan M. Lasseigne, Alec A. Leblanc, Kennadi B. Lee, Raymond J. Liotta, Olivia M. Miller, Harley G. Moran, Rebekah K. Pocorello, Julia Roubique, Stephen B. Sheets, Victoria G. Tripp, Angelle N. Williams, Jasmyne D. Williams, Quinton P. Williams

Dean’s List: Kaitlin O. Bruno, Taylor L. Dunigan, Ashley K. Ferrari, Brooks D. Grenfell, Natalie A. Keller, Alex Landry, Drake M. Leblanc, Emilee R. Mayeaux, Cayde P. Miller, Brooke L. Plauche

Honor Roll: Rachel B. Bourgeois, Macall A. Braud, Matthew P. Delaune, Jacie E. Dencausse, Blaise R. Frederic, Sierra V. Langston, Sadie L. Melancon, Zane L. Zeppuhar

Sorrento

President’s List: Amber M. Hebert, Kase J. Savoy, Jade B. Sheets, Kayla N. Wilson, Leighton M. Zeigler

Dean’s List: Jessica M. Anny, Skylar K. Enlow, Michael S. Melancon, Jeffrey P. Patterson

Honor Roll: Aunjelle Bizette

View comments