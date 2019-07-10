HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 4,002 students to its honors list for the spring 2019 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade-point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 to 3.49 grade-point average, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00 to 3.19 grade-point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a C.
Southeastern provides a website to view the names of students receiving academic honors for the current semester and past semesters at www.southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/academic_honors/index.php.
Students from the area named to the honors list include:
ASCENSION PARISH
Brittany
Dean’s List: Londra Williams
Honor Roll: Lacandace K. Thornton
Darrow
Dean’s List: Krislyn J. Johnson, Jasmine R. Washington
Donaldsonville
President’s List: Breanna E. Bernard, Kaylee M. Burns, Jordan M. Diez, Tori D. Knighten, Karli I. Montero, Madlen K. Robicheaux, Claudia A. Rome, Logan A. Thibodeaux
Dean’s List: Rwanda Breaux, Caroline G. Louque, Michayla E. Spano
Honor Roll: Matthew J. Gros, Jazmin T. Toussaint
Duplessis
President’s List: Heidi M. Bobe, Madeleine E. Templet
Geismar
President’s List: Abigail C. Armand, Baily E. Bordelon, Madeleine C. Boudreaux, Brian E. Bourg, Brittany P. Cherry, Matthew J. Labbe’, Kristen E. Loving, Shaelyn M. Martinez, Kaleigh E. McCullough, Jodi Naukam, Nicole M. Shuff, Shelbi M. Siears
Dean’s List: Bailey N. Dupre, Mckenzie L. Hunter
Honor Roll: Conner J. Ghere, Madison M. Kent, Zackery H. Norton, Shelby M. Shea, Jailen Williamson
Gonzales
President’s List: Caitlyn E. Achord, Madisyn M. Allred, Jennifer Alvarado, Peyton E. Babin, Tara E. Babin, Amanda K. Blackwell, Jaiden D. Bourgeois, Emma L. Boyd, Haley Cannon, Madison J. Capell, Makenzie L. Chauvin, Kyriel A. Felton, Xavier J. Flavien, Jenna M. Gautreaux, Shelby G. Hargrave, Abby C. Harris, Caitlin Henderson, Bryce D. Henry, Tayler Irvin, Regan E. Jones, Annie L. Lambert, Tamia M. Landry, Auldyn M. Leblanc, Baron P. Leblanc, Hailey Louque, Tessa M. Mayon, Taylor M. Meng, Nicholas Moncaleano, Nohemi Montelongo, Jade S. Monus, Madeline F. Newchurch, Dawn L. Poche, Christina Quinonez, Blyss M. Rivett, Natalie R. Robbins, Tobi Robertson, Meagan E. Ross, Bethany V. Rushin, Alexis R. Sanchez, Lexi Savoy, Amy G. Slayton, Isabella R. Trinka, Jacee L. Truax, Ramona M. Turner, Kaleigh M. Vargas, Vicente J. Vasquez Salazar, Jonathan G. Vidrine, Bradlee N. Wall, Brandi M. West, Julia J. Whitney
Dean’s List: Elizabeth A. Austin, Maison W. Barr, Breanna M. Bercegeay, Christian A. Chustz, Adam J. Costanza, Robert D. Demourelle, Danielle Eliser, Gant M. Gautreaux, Lauren K. Gorman, Gus Gutierrez, Raegan M. Henderson, Clinton P. King II, Tamera L. Landry, Lauren M. Lebourgeois, Taylor L. Mangus, Micah A. May, Autumn R. Meyer, Hollyn R. Millet, Adriela Montelongo, Isabel V. Naquin, Morgan Parker, Jillian M. Parks, Carmisha Payton, Grant J. Richardson, Kamren K. Rodriguez, Alexis M. Soniat, Soyan R. Stewart, Dylan M. Vidrine, Kelsie D. Whittington, Ethen M. Womack, Bailey A. Wright
Honor Roll: Kaci L. Anderson, Grace E. Bagwell, Hannah A. Bergeron, Hannah E. Bernard, Morgan L. Bourgeois, Ashlyn S. Derousselle, Reese A. Forbes, Logan M. Ganaway, Morgan T. Gautreau, Katelynn L. Hofmann, Jaquon M. Huntsberry, Raven S. Jackson, Raynell P. Jacobs, Sarah C. Kaltenbacher, Kelsey D. Lavigne, Emma K. Lawless, Landon L. Maulden, Hailey N. Mayers, Jayce M. Sholmire, Austin M. Simoneaux, Kaitlin L. Taylor, Kyra Venible, Carmen B. Vessel, Landon J. Vidrine, Cole R. Welch
Prairieville
President’s List: Ashley E. Aguillard, Megan N. Alford, Taylor B. Allen, Chloe E. Anderson, Madison L. Anderson, Morgan K. Andrews, Cherie N. Arthur, Roni Barzel, Taylor R. Baxter, Arlyn D. Becnel, Brock A. Benoit, Ryan A. Bobinchuck, Lesley K. Bolinger, Lindsay C. Bourgeois, Samantha N. Brewster, Cage S. Broussard, Jase B. Broussard, Shaelyn S. Byars, Madeline Cancienne, Chloe M. Cashat, Lauren E. Chandler, Maryssa N. Chartier, Kassidy H. Chifici, Joelle N. Constant, Blair R. Cook, Tyson C. Cowart, Evan M. Crocker, Dylan R. Cubbedge, Alyssa K. D’Agostino, Brandon R. Daigle, Chandler J. Damrill, Destiny N. Day, Collin N. Delaune, Elizabeth R. Edwards, Ashlee M. Fontenot, Lexi E. Garza, Joshua M. Guedry, Garrett L. Hatfield, Kimberly N. Hidalgo, Jade R. Horton, Mattie C. Hutchinson, Londyn K. Jumonville, Christopher Kline, Emily A. Kline, Grace Lasseigne, Ali R. Lebourgeois, David D. Long, Megan Lossett, Yazan Masouti, Londyn McCoy, Daniel E. McKnight, Allen D. Moody, Kerry K. Moore, Kierstyn N. Nance, Riley E. Parks, Mary E. Podorsky, Keleigh A. Poland, Braeden A. Price, Nicole L. Redmond, Wesley Romano, Ashley J. Roy, Kyleigh M. Roy, Allayna H. Schmidt, Alexis Sevario, Laci L. Solar, Emma C. Stafford, Cody F. Standridge, Kirsten C. Sylvester, Brant M. Templet, Haylie D. Wagoner, Jade J. Whittington, Chloe B. Williams, Morgan E. Williams, Christopher A. Wilson
Dean’s List: Whitney E. Banker, Hannah Barbay, Anjelle J. Broussard, Kaylan B. Brown, Olivia E. Buquet, Cole E. Crousillac, Brooke E. Daigle, Haylee L. Dettman, Cody J. Ducote, Victoria L. Fontenot, Meghan D. Godso, Kayleigh K. Gregoire, Mya L. Guillory, Holli M. Jackson, Preston D. Jones, Arianna F. Kleinpeter, Chelsea L. Lambert, Wesley A. Leblanc, Reagan N. Lee, Rebecca M. Maurin, Connor W. McCrory, Morgan A. Miller, Jadyn Mumphrey, Tyler T. Pertuit, Madison F. Roberts, Ian M. Rodehorst, Bailey C. Sacco, Madison D. Sapp, Luke C. Savoie, Gabriella H. Temple, Coy A. Valure, Connor R. Vincent, Bailey N. Wood, Jordan S. Young
Honor Roll: Ryan P. Amos, Erin L. Antie, Madisyn P. Armstrong, Lauren H. Birch, Samantha P. Coulon, Rachel M. Cusick, Madeline G. Deleon, Kaleb J. Hull, Zoe A. Lea, Dylan J. Matherne, Gatlin J. Matherne, Austin C. Millet, Emily A. Nelson, Tristan J. Paille, Kirsten D. Rink, Jason M. Rusk, Adam J. Sevario, Madeline P. Sexton, Tara M. Stuntz
Saint Amant
President’s List: Blair Alexis, Sarah Allee, Hunter L. Bertrand, Lexi R. Decoteau, Nicole M. Delatte, Cameron J. Diez, Jessica M. Dison, Emily A. Garrett, Sarrah F. Gore, Brooke E. Guedry, Kole G. Guerin, Zachary T. Guy, Nicholas O. Harrell, Meagan A. Holdridge, Jordan M. Lasseigne, Alec A. Leblanc, Kennadi B. Lee, Raymond J. Liotta, Olivia M. Miller, Harley G. Moran, Rebekah K. Pocorello, Julia Roubique, Stephen B. Sheets, Victoria G. Tripp, Angelle N. Williams, Jasmyne D. Williams, Quinton P. Williams
Dean’s List: Kaitlin O. Bruno, Taylor L. Dunigan, Ashley K. Ferrari, Brooks D. Grenfell, Natalie A. Keller, Alex Landry, Drake M. Leblanc, Emilee R. Mayeaux, Cayde P. Miller, Brooke L. Plauche
Honor Roll: Rachel B. Bourgeois, Macall A. Braud, Matthew P. Delaune, Jacie E. Dencausse, Blaise R. Frederic, Sierra V. Langston, Sadie L. Melancon, Zane L. Zeppuhar
Sorrento
President’s List: Amber M. Hebert, Kase J. Savoy, Jade B. Sheets, Kayla N. Wilson, Leighton M. Zeigler
Dean’s List: Jessica M. Anny, Skylar K. Enlow, Michael S. Melancon, Jeffrey P. Patterson
Honor Roll: Aunjelle Bizette