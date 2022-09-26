West bank residents' recycling options will increase thanks to a grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
Keep Ascension Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of the 2022-23 Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s organization dealing with anti-litter and community improvement.
Ascension received the $8,000 award for aid in the construction of a new recycling center on the parish's west bank.
As Ascension Parish has and continues to grow, population growth on the east bank has outpaced that of the west bank, a news release said. With an established recycling center on the east bank averaging 74 visitors per day, the need for the same service on the west bank is becoming more and more evident.
These funds will give Donaldsonville-area residents the opportunity to participate in this new program. A west bank recycling center is just one part of that effort but is a major part of expanding Keep Ascension Beautiful, the release said.
It will create new opportunities to educate the public, promote awareness and cooperation.
“While we become more and more conscious of our impact on the environment, conservation and recycling efforts become that much more important. This grant is going to help us to provide our residents with the facilities to play an active role in keeping the beauty that surrounds us just that, beautiful,” Parish President Clint Cointment said.
