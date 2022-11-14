Samaritan Purse's Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes can be dropped off this week at Ascension Baptist Church.
National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 14—21.
Operation Christmas Child delivers "great joy and the good news of Jesus Christ to children in need around the world through gift-filled shoe boxes," according to the group's website. "Each box is packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God's immense love for the child. For many, it is their first gift ever."
Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box to see instructions or to fill a box online.
Shoe boxes will be accepted at Ascension Baptist Church,
13432 Airline Highway, as follows:
Nov. 16: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Nov. 17: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Nov. 18: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 19: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 20: 2 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.