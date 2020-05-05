Several businesses have shown their appreciation for first responders and medical staffs by donating food and other items during the coronavirus pandemic. The nurses and staff at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, in Gonzales, dined on burgers, fries and shakes April 16 thanks to a donation from MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes.
"Times are tough right now, said Chad Calongne, franchise owner of the Gonzales MOOYAHs. "As a restaurant owner, my team and I are doing our best. Even though we are staring a disaster in the face, I'd rather we fight it sticking to our core values, one of which is loyalty. Loyalty to our community and those who have supported us over the years can't be discounted just because we are hurting. It feels good to give. It takes some of the stress away from the what if. We control what we can, and our faith will take care of the rest."
Joining Calongne were James Houtman, area manager; Jared Ogoner, assistant manager and crew members Anthony Gardener and Jeffreyeli Williams.