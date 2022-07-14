Ascension Parish Sheriff STOCK _lowres

File Photo of Ascension Parish Sheriff's vehicle.

 Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG

A Prairieville man was shot dead at a home and the Ascension Parish sheriff's office said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested.

Tarrence Williams, 40, was found dead at a home on Cherry Creek Drive after deputies responded to a call late Wednesday, sheriff's department spokesman Donovan Jackson said. Investigators said Jerome Lilly, 37, fired a shot at Williams following some type of altercation. 

Jerome Lilly

Jerome Lilly, 37, accused in the death of Tarrance Williams.

Lilly was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, accused of second-degree murder, Jackson said.

Cherry Creek Drive is in a neighborhood near the intersection of La. 42 and La. 44.

