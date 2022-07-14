A Prairieville man was shot dead at a home and the Ascension Parish sheriff's office said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested.
Tarrence Williams, 40, was found dead at a home on Cherry Creek Drive after deputies responded to a call late Wednesday, sheriff's department spokesman Donovan Jackson said. Investigators said Jerome Lilly, 37, fired a shot at Williams following some type of altercation.
Lilly was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, accused of second-degree murder, Jackson said.
Cherry Creek Drive is in a neighborhood near the intersection of La. 42 and La. 44.