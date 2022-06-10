Three students received the Southeastern Louisiana University College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ highest honor, the dean’s award, at the college’s annual honors convocation held on campus recently.
The Dean’s Award in the Department of Health and Human Sciences was presented to Ainsley Arcement, of Thibodaux. The Dean’s Award in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies went to Bailey Cyprowski, of Prairieville, while the School of Nursing Dean’s Award went to Olivia Ourso, of Madisonville.
Students honored at the ceremony are listed below by geographic area.
ASCENSION PARISH
Bailey Cyprowski, Prairieville, Kinesiology and Health Studies Dean’s Award; Kalen Julien, Gonzales, Title IV Early Child Welfare recipient; Jennifer Ladd, Prairieville, Counseling Outstanding Graduate; Gracie Schilling, Prairieville, Maddow Award for Outstanding Junior in Family and Consumer Science; and Leighton Zeigler, Prairieville, Outstanding Graduate in Exercise Science.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Andrea Messi, Baton Rouge, SON Leadership and Service Award; Richard Schiro, Baton Rouge, Evelyn Davis Award; Alexandra Tomcheck, Baton Rouge, Graduate Scholar Award in Health Studies; and Katie McCaskill, Greenwell Springs, Title IV Early Child Welfare recipient.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Nequondra Caleb, Springfield, and Merrisa Chapman, Title IV Early Child Welfare recipients; Matthew Foster, Springfield, Population Health Management Outstanding Graduate and Cameron Barr Scholarship in Population Health; Kaylee Hughes, Holden, Outstanding Graduate in Health and Physical Education – Bryan Wang Award; Sarah Shoun, Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduate in Fitness and Human Performance; and Darian Truxillo, Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduate in Health Education and Promotion.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Flory Bierma, Hammond, Outstanding Graduate in Sport Management; , Hammond, Communication Sciences and Disorders Outstanding Graduate; Ashley McCammon, Hammond, Master of Science in Nursing Distinguished Scholar Award; Thomas Nedow, Hammond, Outstanding Graduate in Athletic Training; Manisha Parajuli, Hammond, Opal Carl Award; and Rachael Raney, Amite, Pyburn Award for Outstanding Senior in Family and Consumer Sciences.