The Ascension Christian Lions baseball team is 21-8 (as of press time) and are ranked No. 9 in Division 4 with a big week ahead.
The Lions will look to improve on its rankings as they will travel to play No. 1 Ascension Catholic for the District 7-1A title Thursday.
“I am very proud of the way this team has gelled so far this season,” said coach Jared Kleinpeter.
Kleinpeter, in his third season as the head coach, fields a team mixed with veterans and young players.
“After missing the playoffs last season, this group came out hungry. We have a solid group of four seniors, all returning starters. We have two juniors, and the remaining starters are freshmen,” he said.
Senior Andrew Landry is the leader, hitting .518 this season with one homerun, nine doubles and 28 stolen bases.
“Andrew Landry is the heartbeat of our group, he is a four-year starter for us, he sets the tone for us by getting on base, stealing bases and making diving plays in centerfield,” the coach said.
Other top hitters include Wyatt Buratt (.446) and Brennan Hunt (.422). The pitching staff has been good, led by Jack Markey, who is 5-3 with 37 strikeouts. Preston Connelly is 3-1 overall with a 2.47 ERA. Buratt has a 4-2 record with a 2.76 ERA.
The Lion program continues to grow, and with success, more kids will want to be a part of it.
“More than half of our program consists of eighth and ninth graders, one thing we have taken exceptional pride in is to hold each other accountable. When players get to the point where they understand the expectations and consistently hold each other accountable, everyone gets better. I believe we have been successful with that this season.” Kleinpeter said.
Winning 21 games and putting yourself in position to win a district championship, plus making the playoffs all is a process for a young program, something Kleinpeter understands.
“I truly believe iron sharpens iron, having talented young players has pushed everyone to get better. We have use four words in our program, consistently talking about Hustle, Communicate, Focus and Compete," he said.
“We feel like if we can excel at those four things, we can be successful."