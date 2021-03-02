Over the weekend, Dutchtown High School hosted the regional powerlifting meet for all local boys and girls’ division lifters. Several parish lifters had successful outings.
The top 10 lifters in each weight class will advance to the state meet in Monroe. Results from other regional sites were being evaluated at press time to determine state participants.
Meet results for local lifters:
Girls:
97 lb.: Shelby Decker, St. Amant, first, 400 total
105 lb.: Avery Dufren, Dutchtown, first, 475 total; Raegan Tripode, Ascension Catholic, second, 440 total; Caitlyn Stafford, St. Amant, fourth, 345 total; Jordan Walker, St. Amant, fifth, 340 total; Rylee Aucoin, Ascension Catholic, sixth, 300 total
114 lb.: Elizabeth Hernandez, Dutchtown, third, 485 total; Ella Landry, Ascension Catholic, 6th, 220 total; Alyse Ourso, Ascension Catholic, 7th, 185 total
123 lb.: Miranda Landry, Ascension Catholic, 2nd, 570 total; Camryn Torres, Dutchtown, 3rd, 550 total; Paola Quijada, Dutchtown, 7th, 495 total; Kendall Berthelot, St. Amant, 8th, 495 total; Tori Chachati, Ascension Catholic, 11th, 425 total
132 lb.: Mackenzie Marroy, Ascension Catholic, 4th, 570; Mia Nichols, Dutchtown, 5th, 570; Lanie Comeaux, Ascension Catholic, 8th, 475
148 lb.: Elizabeth Latiolas, Dutchtown, 3rd, 735; Madison Tripode, Ascension Catholic, 4th, 670; Jeanne Lemann, Ascension Catholic, 11th, 550; Abby Kahl, St. Amant, 17th, 455
165 lb.: Mia Gonzales Dutchtown, 2nd, 900; Katie Mcglinchey, St. Amant, 3rd, 685; Caroline Chauvin, Dutchtown, 5th, 615
181 lb.: Brooklyn Thomas, Dutchtown, 3rd, 720; Harleigh Lemonds, St. Amant, 6th, 640; Josie Newman, St. Amant, 7th, 605
198 lb.: Makenzie Meyers, St. Amant, 3rd, 710; Clara Norris, St. Amant, 4th, 655; Ava Surla, Dutchtown, 6th, 575
Super: Keagan Davis, Ascension Catholic, 4th, 590; Kaileigh Gray, St. Amant, 5th, 485
Bayou Regional runner-up: Dutchtown girls
Boys:
114 lb.: Ethan Nguyen, Dutchtown, 3rd, 620
123 lb.: Toby Latino, Dutchtown, 2nd, 775; Jacob Latino, Ascension Catholic, 4th, 690; Grant Matassa, Ascension Catholic, 5th, 640
Brayden Bruno, St. Amant, 8th, 585; Christopher Chifici, St. Amant, 3rd, 815; Grant Diez, Ascension Catholic, 6th, 745
148 lb.: Casey Mays, Ascension Catholic, 4th, 1,055; David Davis, Dutchtown, 7th, 940; Kade Schexnayder, Ascension Catholic, 14th, 620
165 lb.: Andre Vicknair, St. Amant, 6th, 1,045; Peyton Alleman, St. Amant, 9th, 945
181 lb.: Patrick Cancienne, Ascension Catholic, 8th, 965
198 lb.: Kevin Parada, Dutchtown, 2nd, 1,220; Hunter Nethken, St. Amant, 5th, 1,100; Luke Templet, Ascension Catholic, 6th, 845
220 lb: William Cathey, Dutchtown, 1st, 1,385; Peyton Anderson, St. Amant, 6th, 1,070; Brant Cedatol, St. Amant, 7th, 1,065; Brennan Tripode, Ascension Catholic, 14th, 655
242 lb.: Zane Rhodes, Dutchtown, 1st, 1,480; Garrett Kandry, Dutchtown, 4th, 1,180; Collin Weber, St. Amant, 6th, 1,070; Kingston Cayette, Ascension Catholic, 9th, 720
275 lb.: Devin Pedescleaux, Ascension Catholic, 4th, 1,170; Alex Provenzano, St. Amant, 6th, 1,135
Super: Michael Jones, Dutchtown, 3rd, 1,480; Jonathan Parada, Dutchtown, 4th, 1,475; Freddie Geason, Ascension Catholic, 10th, 730
Dutchtown finished in third place, Ascension Catholic was seventh and St. Amant finished ninth.
St. Amant high gets new volleyball coach
Chandra Ewen has been named head volleyball coach at St. Amant High School. Ewen will be leaving her position at Dutchtown as an assistant coach and teacher. Ewen was also the head coach at Ascension Catholic.
"I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead such a well-established program but also adding my own flair and I look forward to joining the strong tradition of the Gator Nation," she said.