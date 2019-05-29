The Gonzales Garden Club presented its Circle of Roses award to Marilyn Rice during the club's final 2018-19 business meeting May 1.
Rice has served in various committee leadership positions since joining the club in 1997 and has been a member of the Ascension Parish Master Gardener Association for 12 years. She is also the founding member of the Pelican Point Garden Club.
At the meeting, members learned that the Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc. had recognized the Gonzales Garden Club with three awards: the Yearbook Award, the Arbor Award and the Horticulture Honor Roll Award.
The 2019-20 Gonzales Garden Club officers are Jamie Trisler, president; Mary Jo Pohlig, vice president; Cynthia Cagnolatti, treasurer; Gwen Heck, recording secretary; Loretta Ramirez, corresponding secretary; Barbara McCormick, parliamentarian; Pam Fiegel, historian; and Priscilla Monson, past president.
Monson, McCormick, Heck, Fiegel, Janis D’Benedetto, Trisler, Conchita Richey, Mable Savoy and Ramirez received the Gonzalez Garden Club Perfect Attendance Award.
The Gonzales Garden Club held its Annual Floral Design and Horticultural Exhibit at the Gonzales library on April 3. Members presented 12 floral designs reflecting the theme “America, the Beautiful.” Horticultural specimens on display were labeled for identification. Library visitors voted for their favorite niches for the People’s Choice Awards.
Winners of the club's flower show held April 3 at the Gonzales library are Janis Poche, first, for “From Sea to Shining Sea”; Dale Bowman, second, for “Cruising the Bayou”; and Patti Mouton, third, for “Keep America Beautiful."
Membership pins went to:
- Conchita Richey, 40 years
- Lorraine Gautreau, 35 years
- Myra Mire, 30 years
- Barbara Guillot, 25 years
- Cynthia Cagnolatti, Shirley Lyons, Marilyn Rice and Ellen Richmond, 20 years
- Loretta Speligene, 15 years
- Rita Bourque, Priscilla Monson, Janis Poche, Loretta Ramirez, Mabel Savoy and Jamie Trisler, 10 years.
The GGC commercial landscape of the month is Azalea Estates at 2305 S. Purpera Ave.
The GGC residential yard of the month for May belongs to Susan and Darrell Curtis on East Tiffany Street.