Ascension, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes on Wednesday all announced efforts to resume, albeit in altered forms, the school meal programs they had suspended earlier this week amid concerns about the potential exposure of school workers to the novel coronavirus.

Ascension, which stopped serving meals for just one day, plans to shift to handing out multiple days worth of meals rather than doing so daily, and to pre-packaged rather than hot meals. Ascension will give out two days worth of meals Thursday, canceling planned Friday service, and on Monday it will give out five days worth of meals.

Donaldsonville High and East Ascension High schools, open from 10:30 a.m. until noon, will remain the district’s feeding sites, but “there will be changes to limit contact for students and employees,” said Superintendent David Alexander.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

State presses school districts to relaunch student meal service State education leaders are pressing school districts to either restart the Grab & Go student meal programs they’ve suspended amid concern…

Livingston Parish, which canceled meal service Monday and Tuesday, reopened temporarily for business Wednesday, handing out about 6,000 pre-packaged meals, as opposed to hot meals. It relied on volunteers to package them over a two-day period.

Moving forward, Livingston has applied for an emergency food service program through Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, which ships meals directly to students in need, but the district is still looking for a vendor that can service Livingston Parish.

“Although we had to suspend our original action plan, we in no way stopped working to finding a new plan to provide for our children,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.

West Baton Rouge plans to start serving meals again on Friday, relying on two local restaurants, Walk-On's in Brusly and Court Street Cafe in Port Allen, to prepare and package the meals.

“We had others who were interested but they just didn’t have the staff,” Superintendent Wes Watts said.

School staff will continue to hand out the meals, but will be wearing protective masks and gloves that the district has acquired. And instead of four locations, West Baton Rouge will shift down to three locations: Brusly High, Caneview K-8 and Port Allen Middle schools.

Watts said he was looking for ways to help local restaurants and keep serving meals without risking the safety of school employees.

“It’s a win-win,” he said. “We helped them with their problem and they helped us.”