FFA Farmers Market, plant sale Saturday
St. Amant FFA will host its annual plant sale and third Annual Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the high school.
Shop vendors and pick up vegetables, flowers and other items. The event will include a visit from the Easter Bunny and his friends in the petting zoo and a chance to browse student projects. For more information, visit www.StAmantffa.com
Assessor reminds residents of special assessments offered
The Assessor’s Office reminds Ascension Parish homeowners that more residents may be eligible for a special assessment due to the passage of Act 369 last November.
The statewide amendment raised the income threshold to $100,000 for qualifying residents. The change was effective Jan. 1 for Ascension residents.
The “freeze” as it’s commonly called, freezes the assessed value of residential property, consequently stopping the property taxes from rises. Miscellaneous fees and millage increases may vary, but homeowners that qualify will not be subject to reassessment unless there are structural improvements exceeding 25% of their home’s value.
Qualifying residents must meet the income threshold and fit at least -one of the following classifications:
- Sixty-five years of age or older
- Permanently and totally disabled as determined by a federal agency
- A service connected disability rating 50% or greater as determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- A member or unmarried spouse of a member of the Armed forces or LA National Guard who was killed in action, missing in action or a prisoner of war for more than 90 days
If you feel you are eligible for the Special Assessment, contact or visit the Assessor's offices for assistance.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Ascension Advocate are being changed. Starting this week, please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Sewer options discussions set
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council are hosting a series of open houses to provide information about the proposal for transferring the parish sewer assets to National Water Infrastructure.
Parish resident will vote April 24 on the proposal. Meeting are set for 6 p.m. April 7 at St. Amant Middle and April 19 at Dutchtown Middle. All meeting will be in the school gyms.
CareSouth distributing COVID-19 vaccine in Donaldsonville
CareSouth Medical and Dental is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the Donaldsonville area. The vaccinations are taking place at its Donaldsonville clinic, 904 Catalpa St.
Vaccines are by appointment only according to the state’s eligibility requirements. Call (225) 650-2000 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 vaccines offered at Ascension Parish Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is administering the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.
The vaccines are administered by appointment only at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E. Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales, to those who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those seeking vaccination must call (225) 450-1424 to make an appointment, and provide name, address, date of birth, telephone number and Medicare number if applicable.
For information about the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for Ascension Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
To volunteer, call the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville.
Dues are $5 a month. For more information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521
Recycle in 2021
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.