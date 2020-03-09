NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts is adding an additional Exploration Day for prospective students and their families from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 16.
Exploration Day registration is available at www.LSMSA.edu/ExplorationDays.
Students, grades 8 to 11, are invited to tour the school, speak with students and administration, and sit in on classes taught by the school’s highly qualified faculty, 76% of whom have Ph.D.s or an equivalent terminal degree in his or her respective field, a news release said.
Parents can to speak with the faculty and staff to learn more about the living/learning environment. Exploration Days allow students and their families to see what life at the school is like.
The school is the only state-funded residential high school for high-achieving and highly-motivated sophomores, juniors and seniors.