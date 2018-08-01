Jordi Turner popped out her seat and threw up her hands in the air as she answered a question from teacher Kimberly Anderson.
Jordi quickly explained that the example her teacher showed on the white board was incorrect. That was just what Anderson wanted to hear. "Good job, good job, Jordi," Anderson said.
Jordi was one of 125 students taking part in the City of Donaldsonville's annual Back to School Refresher Program at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville.
Anderson, one of 45 volunteers, said she didn't mind driving from Gonzales every day for the five-day program because "the kids need this."
Program coordinator and Ascension Parish School Board member Robyn Penn Delaney said the program provided children with a "refresher of the information they learned last year and a chance to get ready for classes coming up."
"We want our students to be prepared and excited to start school," she said.
Jordi showed that excitement to learn as she and other students in pre-K through 12th grade sat in the Lemann Center for the afternoon program.
Delaney said many current and retired teachers, paraprofessionals and others agreed to share their knowledge with the students.
Rochelle Darville, of Gonzales, walked from group to group lending a hand. Darville ended up with a group of high school students who were going over their plan to make a hovercraft.
"Don't be afraid to make a mistake," Darville said. "After all, it's an experiment."
The program, held July 22-27, divided children into grade groups and provided the older children a chance to work on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — projects.
Mayor Leroy Sullivan sat in the bleachers at the center to get an overview of the children at their desks.
"It's such a good thing to see so many children ready to learn," Sullivan said.