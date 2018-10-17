Training begins Nov. 8 for people interested in serving as court-appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children.
Child Advocacy Services operates the Court-Appointed Special Advocate Program. Advocates are appointed by a family court judge to speak on the best interests of abused and neglected children. There are more than 30 children waiting in Ascension Parish and more than 20 children waiting in Assumption and St. James parishes who need an advocate.
Training consists of 30 hours of combined classroom and independent study. This will be the last training for this year. To set up a meeting with a recruiter, call (225) 647-2005.
On average, volunteers spend approximately 10 hours a month gathering factual information from the child and important people in the child's life, such as teachers, foster parents and professionals, a news release said.