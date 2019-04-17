Lakeside Primary in Prairieville has added a rice and crawfish pond to its school garden, which was established with the help of a School Impact Grant from The Ascension Fund.
Members of the Lakeside Primary 4-H Club maintain the garden, known as Antler’s Row, but the entire student body is involved in planting and harvesting.
The new pond has no crawfish yet, but rice is growing to provide a food source for them when they are finally introduced, according to a news release. The 4-H'ers are learning that crawfish need to eat live and decaying plant matter and decaying animal parts to grow up healthy and reach full size. The students hope for a traditional crawfish boil next year with crawfish from their own pond, and corn and potatoes from the garden.
This spring, 4-H'ers helped prekindergartners plant two different types of potatoes, and helped third-graders plant sugar cane and cotton. In the fall, they helped kindergartners plant swamp milkweed to provide food for monarch butterflies. The garden also includes Creole tomatoes, sweet corn, sunflowers, cantaloupes and watermelons.