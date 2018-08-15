GONZALES — The city's efforts to bring about a federal buyout of properties on flood-prone East Silverleaf Street got a boost recently when it was finally able to locate one of the last two property owners still to be contacted about the program.

Forty-five applications have been approved in the federal buyout process, but the city needs all 47 homeowners or lot owners to fill out an application. Up until recently, the city had been unable to locate the last two property owners.

Now, one of those two property owners has been located and has been contacted by city officials, City Engineer Jackie Baumann told City Council members on Monday.

Baumann gave Councilman Harold Stewart, who's assisting with the project, credit for locating the property owner. The city will continue its efforts to contact the remaining property owner, she said.

Baumann has said that if the city gets all 47 applications in hand, it could move to the next phase in the buyout process, which would be appraisals at the pre-flood values of the Silverleaf homes.

Under the USDA's Emergency Watershed Protection Program, the federal government would buy the homes, and demolish them along with the street and other infrastructure, and restore the property to wetlands.

In other business, local volunteer and engineer Alsie Dunbar, founder of The STEMS Gems mentoring project for girls excelling in math and science, announced a program kickoff for the new school year on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the River Parishes Community College for girls ages 8 to 14.

Also on Monday, the council approved, contingent on the city attorney's review, the operation of a pet vaccination service, Low Cost Vaccination, on a regularly scheduled basis from a specially outfitted trailer in the parking lot of the Cabela's store off La. 30.

Alton Hall Jr., speaking as the attorney for his father, veterinarian Alton Hall, who owns Low Cost Vaccination, said the company operates in a dozen municipalities in the state and, has provided its services at the Tractor Supply Co. store in Gonzales for the past six years.

Now, under an agreement with Cabela's, it would bring those services to the parking lot of the outdoor goods retailer on a regular basis, Hall said.

Hall said the business vaccinates pets and screens them for parasites; if the pets are found to be ill, Low Cost Vaccination refers the owners to their local veterinarian.