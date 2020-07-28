On July 21, Sheriff Bobby Webre named Coroner Dr. John Fraiche and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension medical director Dr. Chris Trevino as July Honorary Sheriffs for the Month.
Webre said he wanted to recognize the two doctors for their steadfast efforts during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Fraiche and Trevino demonstrate commitment and dedication to quality health care for the people and families of this region not only during the COVID crisis but daily.
“I take great pride in recognizing two of Ascension’s health care heroes,” Webre said. “Law enforcement officers and health care providers both understand the importance of getting it right the first time. These men represent their profession at its best, and I am thankful for the vigilance and care.”