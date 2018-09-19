THURSDAY
Public School
Hamburger patty on bun, potato rounds, pork and beans, lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk choice
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Turkey and gravy with steamed rice, green beans, salad cup, orange wedges
FRIDAY
Public School
Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, whole wheat roll, fruit choice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Chicken sandwich, french fries, salad cup with pickle, tator tots, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Chicken stew with rice, corn, green beans, pear halves, whole-wheat roll, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Hot dog with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry snacks, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Chicken fajita, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, cheese cup/lettuce/salsa, orange wedges, juice, milk
Catholic School
Lasagna, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Asian chicken salsa or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Grilled cheese, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, milk
Choice: Turkey snack pack or mini corn dog
SEPT. 27
Public School
Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, roll, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken nuggets
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta — watermelon, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato