THURSDAY

Public School

Hamburger patty on bun, potato rounds, pork and beans, lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk choice

Sandwich: Chicken tenders

Catholic School

Turkey and gravy with steamed rice, green beans, salad cup, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Public School

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, whole wheat roll, fruit choice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Chicken sandwich, french fries, salad cup with pickle, tator tots, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack or chicken nuggets 

MONDAY

Public School

Chicken stew with rice, corn, green beans, pear halves, whole-wheat roll, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Hot dog with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry snacks, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Chicken fajita, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, cheese cup/lettuce/salsa, orange wedges, juice, milk

Catholic School

Lasagna, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Asian chicken salsa or grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Grilled cheese, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, milk

Choice: Turkey snack pack or mini corn dog

SEPT. 27

Public School

Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, roll, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken nuggets

Catholic School

Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta — watermelon, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato 

