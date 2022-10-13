Tougher land development rules are coming to West Feliciana Parish, perhaps within the next two months.
The Parish Council had planned to begin the process of adopting the necessary ordinances at its Oct. 10 session but deferred action until next month.
Parish President Kenny Havard said later that the draft proposals to toughen subdivision rules contained some errors in numbering various sections that refer to other sections.
“We’re trying to clear it up,” Havard said.
If the errors are corrected in time, the council is expected to formally introduce four ordinances on Nov. 14 to address zoning, “green spaces,” land development regulations and development impact fees.
At that time, the measures will be available for public inspection, including by posting them on the parish’s website, he said.
The next step will be to set a December public hearing on the ordinances and a council vote on each.
The parish has had a moratorium on major new subdivisions since August 2020, but Havard said he does not think a major land development rush would result if the ordinances go into effect, because the new restrictions “will be that tough.”
For instance, as written now, the new development code would require at least 2-acre lots in each development; extensive drainage and other surveys done by firms on an approved list of vendors; long-term maintenance contracts on roads and sewer plants; and other provisions.
The parish does not intend to take new roads into the parish system, nor will it allow major subdivisions off of substandard parish roads.
New subdivisions would be required to install mechanical sewage treatment plants and provide a method of maintaining them.
“The taxpayers of the parish should not have to pay for the infrastructure for new people moving into the parish,” Havard said.
In other action at the Oct. 10 meeting, the council authorized Havard to sign the necessary documents to obtain $100,000 the 2022 Legislature appropriated to the parish for drainage work and equipment.