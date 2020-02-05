The Ascension Parish School Board recently received a $10,072.45 Capital Area United Way grant to help with Sensational Learning at the Ascension Parish Head Start program. This funding is part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity, which awarded $100,188 to 10 nonprofits for work in Ascension Parish.
The grant will be used in the Donaldsonville area to increase social, emotional and executive functioning among 3-year-olds through assessment, technology and sensory gym along with parental support, according to a news release. Projected outcomes include an increased percentage of those students who can self-regulate and manage emotions from 62% to 100%. The program will also increase social emotional development domains through teacher interaction, with the goal to increase scores from 5.71 to 6 or higher in measurement.
"The CAUW grant funding for Sensational Learning, will help us ensure we are developing our students' executive function," former Head Start principal Martha Babin said. "Executive function is a greater predictor of academic and life success than IQ. These are the brain-based skills that we use to control thoughts, actions and feelings, achieve goals, solve problems, and more."