The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 20-27:
May 20
Wright, Randall D.: 13475 Parent Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; two counts surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Williamson, Nicole: 41310 Hackett Canal Drive, Gonzales; Age: 28; domestic abuse aggravated assault, child desertion
May 21
Victor, Kenyetta: 2525 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge; Age: 44; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation
Ortiz, Jose: 5071 Wildwood Drive, Sorrento; Age: 35; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, second-degree battery, resisting a police officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Flores, Jorje Vasquez: 2806 W. La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 23; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Pineda-Hernandez, Dennis Manuel: 12258 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse aggravated assault/child endangerment
Williams, Lajuan M.: 55410 Marque St., White Castle; Age: 31; issuing worthless checks, battery of a dating partner, violations of protective orders, theft less than $1,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, simple burglary (vehicle), illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana
Cambre, Alex James: 17553 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
May 22
Vasquez Flores, Jorje: homeless; Age: 23; disturbing the peace/unlawful assembly/curfew/loitering/vagrancy, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Darbonne, Joseph N.: 37082 Longwood Ave., Prairieville; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery
Davies, Britt O., 58111 Main St., Plaquemine; Age: 43; battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner
Vasquez Flores, Jorje: homeless; Age: 23; bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Gros, Darryl John: 12394 Cleo Road, Gonzales; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, security required, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate
Trahan, Dallas Jeffery: 40476 Parker Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Hernandez, Elizabeth: 10474 Acy Road 53, St. Amant; Age: 28; aggravated second-degree battery
Elias, Christopher William: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 43; violations of protective orders
Lemaire, Benjamin: 39219 James Drive, Prairieville; Age: 22; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Castjohn, Casey Dean: 14340 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
May 23
Turner, Charles J., 48206 Sam Martin Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, flight from an officer
Hunt, Jeffery J., 36442 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 32; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, violations of protective orders
Smith, Mikell: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated assault with a firearm
May 24
Daigle, Nicole: 606 W. New River St., Gonzales; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Desharnasis, Shannon Romeo: 14377 Bluff Lakes Drive, Prairieville; Age: 50; domestic abuse battery
Williams, Reginald Anthony: 35120 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, simple burglary (all others)
Martin, Jerry Berry: 1203 North McMore Road, Hammond; Age: 45; parole violation, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud
White, Ashley K., 15164 Villa Court Unit E, Gonzales; Age: 31; violations of protective orders
David, Ronald Keith: 5528 Avenue M, Santa Fe, Texas; Age: 27; computer fraud, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse
Carter, Kasey: 139 Virginia St., Belle Rose; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, parole violation, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, no passing zone, general speed law, turning movements and required signals, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, intentional littering prohibited
Colar, Charles E., 1203 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 60; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bibbs, Verna Lee: 10422 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales; Age: 53; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Nicholas, Cheryl: 258 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 59; domestic abuse battery
Breaux, Dontae: 119 Greenbriar Ave., Belle Rose; Age: 18; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
May 25
Lott, Miranda: 40503 Ethel St., Prairieville; Age: 41; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Garner, Jeremy Lee: 18014 Autumn View Drive 18, Prairieville; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Richardson, Russell Bernard: 9318 Mark Pierce Road, Gonzales; Age: 20; aggravated assault with a firearm, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Hanley, Andrew W.: 43264 Moody Dixon Road No. 20, Prairieville; Age: 33; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Beasley-Collins, Sayonara: 4435 Jenkins Road, Darrow; Age: 50; failure to appear-bench warrant
May 26
Humble, Dana Wyble: 14916 Blackwater Road, Baker; Age: 43; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (steroids), prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, security required, obstruction public passage, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Wright, Tony T,: 3939 W. Cornerview Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; probation violation parish
Youngblood, Sean M.: 9170 Ester St., Convent; Age: 50; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Winfield, Brionna: 13432 Orleans Drive, Gonzales; Age: 24; monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud
Washington, Gilbert L.: 7272 Cayette St., St. James; Age: 56; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lanus, April M.: 9465 Clearwood St., No. 732, Houston; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery
Trabeaux Jr., Richard Joseph: 8380 Paul Road, St. Amant; Age: 54; obstruction public passage, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
May 27
Davies, Jacob Tanner: 217 S. Marchand Ave., Gonzales; Age: 29; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia
Randazzo, Jeremy Joseph: 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 29; resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)