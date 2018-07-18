School tools
Volunteer Ascension is accepting school supplies for its annual School Tools supply drive on Friday and Saturday.
Businesses, clubs and groups may drop off supplies in the Eatel Corp. parking lot on East Worthey Avenue in Gonzales from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Public donations are welcome from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in front of the Gonzales and Donaldsonville Walmart stores.
Monetary donations may be made at volunteerascension.org.
Repticon
Repticon returns to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. VIP early entry is at 9 a.m. Saturday only.
The reptile-centric event features vendors with reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages and merchandise, live animal seminars and free raffles.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children younger than 5. Special offers on two-day and VIP tickets are available at repticon.com/Louisiana/baton-rouge.
Annual banquet
The Bayou State Rabbit Hunters Federation gathers for its annual banquet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The banquet includes a four-wheeler raffle and a giveaway of more than 25 guns.
Membership is $25 per family. For more information, visit facebook.com/BayouStateRabbitHunters. For a membership application or raffle tickets, call Tommy Boudreaux at (225) 718-4467 or Gary LeBlanc at (225) 202-7266.
Library fun
Ascension Parish Library's summer reading programs offer a variety of events for youths of all ages.
MUSICAL MAYHEM: Listen to favorite movie music and play along on a variety of instruments during an end-of-summer party: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dutchtown and 10:30 a.m. July 27, Donaldsonville. For preschool ages, but all ages are welcome.
UNDER THE SEA: Celebrate “The Little Mermaid” with a dolphin ring toss, mermaid limbo and more; 3:30 p.m. July 26, Gonzales. For children entering kindergarten to second grade.
CAMPFIRE FUN AND GAMES: Sing around a campfire, identify animal tracks, make crafts and play nature-related games; 6:30 p.m. July 26, Dutchtown. For children entering kindergarten to second grade.
STRIPED TREES: Use strips of colored tissue paper and a twig to create a striped tree: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Gonzales. For children entering grades two to five.
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS: Listen to a funny story, then compete in a rock, paper, scissors tournament; 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Gonzales; and 6:30 p.m. July 26, Galvez. For children entering grades two to five.
GLAM ROCK PARTY: An end-of-summer party with rock star moves, glam rock makeup tips and dressing as a favorite rock icon; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Galvez; and 4 p.m. July 27, Gonzales. For teens entering grades six to 12.
Fellowship Day
Trinity AME Church invites the community to its annual Family and Friends Fellowship Day during the 9 a.m. worship service July 29. The theme is “Better Together,” taken from Psalm 34:3.
The special guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Michael E. Bell Sr., pastor of Allen Chapel AME Church in Washington, D.C. Several Allen Chapel members are expected to attend.
Trinity AME Church is at 1420 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales.
Painted paradise
Paint a little piece of paradise at Ascension Parish Library’s Donaldsonville Branch at 6 p.m. July 31. Participants will paint and take home an authentic beach pebble from a Caribbean beach.
Advance registration is required by calling (225) 473-8052.