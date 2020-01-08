The mark of a good team is consistent play, night in and night out; the East Ascension High School boys’ basketball team relies on other things as well.
“The players trust each other and enjoy playing together," coach Tyler Turner said. "This is a very unselfish bunch; I see it as a strength for us." Turner is in his first full season as the head coach of the Spartans after taking over last season for Barry Whittington, who took an administrative position at Dutchtown.
The Spartans went 19-14 last year and lost in the second round of the 5A playoffs, but return a key nucleus of players in 2020. Seniors Hobert Grayson IV, Trevion Joseph and Cameron Dunbar return along with junior Camryn Carter. This group has plenty of game experience to go along with a strong work ethic. The Spartans are 14-6 overall as of press time and are sitting at number 18 in the 5A power rankings.
District 5-5A play begins Feb. 4, but the Spartans have several tough games to play before then. A home game against Walker on Jan. 14 will be a stern test for this Spartan group. “We feel like our district is very tough, with the likes of Catholic, McKinley, St. Amant and Woodlawn; it will be a battle every night," Turner said. "Our players must bring their A game each night to have success."
Class 5A is loaded with top teams including the aforementioned Walker Wildcats, Bonnabel, New Iberia, Ouachita and Natchitoches Central. As the new year has begun for the Spartans, a clear focus on taking care of business is key. “We are focused on getting better each day," Turner said. "We focus on defense because that can carry you when you are not making shots."
The most important lessons learned in basketball are not always dribbling and shooting. Sometimes, unselfish play and mutual support take precedence. The Spartans sure believe that.
Ascension Parish Class A All-State football
Ascension Catholic seniors Jai Williams, a running back, and Nick Hilliard, an offensive lineman, are on the Class A All-State football team.
All-Metro football players from Ascension Parish
Ascension Parish football players chosen for the Class 4A/5A All-Metro team are:
On offense, offensive lineman Riley Lawrence and running back Dylan Sampson of Dutchtown High School and wide receiver Steven McBride of East Ascension High School
On defense, linebacker Javon Carter of East Ascension High School; and linebacker Johmel Jolla, defensive back Logan Scott and punter Cohen Parent of Dutchtown High School.
Williams, of Ascension Catholic, is the outstanding offensive player on the Class 1A-3A All-Metro team. Offensive lineman Nick Hilliard of Ascension Catholic also was chosen for the Class 1A-3A All-Metro team.