Courtney Harness has been named the 2018-19 teacher of the year for Lowery Middle School.
She succeeds by making math enjoyable and by forming positive relationships with her students, according to a news release. School principal Paul Sampson said Harness is able to pull off the rare feat of making math fun.
"You can make math fun by creating a positive relationship with the kids, by showing high energy and love for the subject, which she definitely has," Sampson explained.
She will be recognized along with all other Ascension Parish teacher of the year honorees at a School Board meeting in the spring. Harness will now move on to the state’s 2020 teacher of the year competition.